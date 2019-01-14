'Take that little egg': Kylie Jenner on being unseated by Instagram egg
In this May 1, 2017 file photo, Kylie Jenner attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Published Monday, January 14, 2019 8:41AM EST
Reality TV star Kylie Jenner has cracked back at an anonymous egg that shattered her record for the most-liked post on Instagram.
The @world_record_egg Instagram account was created on Jan. 4, with the singular purpose of scrambling Jenner’s world record of 18 million likes for a Feb. 2018 photo post of her baby, Stormi Webster.
To date, the Instagram egg’s sole post has garnered a mind-clucking 27.5 million likes -- including one from Jenner herself.
But for Jenner, the battle isn’t going to be over easy.
In a Jan. 14 Instagram post with the caption “take that little egg,” Jenner cracks her own egg on a hot stretch of sunny pavement. The video post, however, has only received a paltry -- or poultry? -- 16.5 million views.