Reality TV star Kylie Jenner has cracked back at an anonymous egg that shattered her record for the most-liked post on Instagram.

The @world_record_egg Instagram account was created on Jan. 4, with the singular purpose of scrambling Jenner’s world record of 18 million likes for a Feb. 2018 photo post of her baby, Stormi Webster.

To date, the Instagram egg’s sole post has garnered a mind-clucking 27.5 million likes -- including one from Jenner herself.

But for Jenner, the battle isn’t going to be over easy.

In a Jan. 14 Instagram post with the caption “take that little egg,” Jenner cracks her own egg on a hot stretch of sunny pavement. The video post, however, has only received a paltry -- or poultry? -- 16.5 million views.