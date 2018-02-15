

Relaxnews





Drake's newest restaurant Pick 6IX in Toronto is officially open for business.

After teasing the city and his fans with a star-studded preview party last month attended by his NBA star pals LeBron James and Dwayne Wade, Pick 6IX has opened to the public.

In the kitchen, executive chef Antonio Park taps into his Japanese, South American and Korean roots to create an international menu that includes grilled octopus salad, ceviche, sushi, sashimi and maki, along with Wagyu Tataki, where meat is flash seared by a hot flame and traditionally marinated in a citrus or vinegar soy dipping sauce.

Before settling down in Montreal, Park lived in Argentina, Paraguay and Brazil, and cooked in Japan for three years.

Park is known among Canadian TV audiences for his stint as a judge on "Chopped Canada" and helms several restaurants in Montreal, including hotspots Park, Lavanderia and Jatoba.

Before any official information was released for Drake's restaurant, speculation was rife that the eatery would be a sports bar given its sporting-related name: Pick 6 is a sports term used in horse betting and American football.

But as per a press release, Pick 6IX is technically not a sports bar and described more as a restaurant "with an upscale yet casual vibe" with a champagne wall offsetting flat-screen TVs.

The restaurant also includes a VIP dining room for Drake's celebrity friends or high-roller diners.

The restaurant is the latest business venture for the Canadian rapper.

Last summer, Drake opened a flagship store for his brand OVO (October's Very Own) at a major shopping mall in Toronto, the Yorkdale Shopping Mall. The store sells apparel like sweaters, shoes, hats, water bottles and lighters.

In 2015, the rapper partnered with local celebrity chef Susur Lee to open his debut restaurant Fring's.

Along with a line of American whiskey called Virginia Black, he is also an investor in a line of premium matcha drinks from the brand MatchaBar for Whole Foods.