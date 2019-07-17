Rap superstar Drake gave fans a glimpse inside his swish multimillion dollar Toronto mansion by showing off his private basketball court.

The 32-year-old Grammy winner posted two videos to Instragram on Monday which appear to show his upscale Bridle Path residence.

The Toronto rapper and pals are seen shooting hoops on the indoor court which is decked out with branding for his record label and clothing brand, OVO.

The first clip is shot from above through a glass ceiling on a flat roof above the court. The second is indoors and shows Drizzy himself scoring a swish shot from a balcony overlooking the playing area.

The videos were captioned “Basketball, dinner, @euphoria on a Sunday.” Euphoria is an American teen drama TV series.

Drake bought two acres of land in the exclusive Toronto neighbourhood for $6.7 million in 2015. He tore down an existing bungalow on the property to make way for the custom-built home.

The mansion was designed by Ontario-based luxury home designer and builder Ferris Rafauli.

The court is just one of many features inside the 35,000 sq. ft. home. The home also includes an elevator, a 10-car garage, four guest bedrooms, an awards room, a piano room, a screening room, a gym and a basketball memorabilia room.

Drake is the global ambassador for the 2019 NBA champions the Toronto Raptors.