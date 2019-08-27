

The Associated Press





COPENHAGEN -- A Swedish prosecutor says he won't appeal a verdict against American rapper A$AP Rocky and his two bodyguards who were found guilty of assault for a June 30 street brawl in Stockholm.

Daniel Suneson said Tuesday the Stockholm District Court "has dismissed the plea of self-defence, something that I believe was important to clarify in this particular case."

A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, had pleaded self-defence and said he had tried to avoid a confrontation with two men who he said were persistently following his entourage. One of them picked a fight with a bodyguard, Mayers said during his trial.

On Aug. 14, they were given "conditional sentences" for the assault convictions, meaning they won't serve prison time unless they commit a similar offence in Sweden again.