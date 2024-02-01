'Suits' spinoff is one step closer to being a reality

The show that found a robust second life thanks to streaming is one step closer to starting a new chapter – this time in a fancy law office in sunny LA.

NBC has ordered a pilot for “Suits: LA,” a spinoff from original creator Aaron Korsh.

The spinoff centers on a former New York federal prosecutor named Ted Black who changes gears with a move to the West coast where he represents powerful clients, according to a logline provided by the network.

If ordered to series, “Suits: LA” would be the second spinoff in the “Suits” universe and serve as yet another example of the how streaming popularity can give unexpected extended life to a television property. (Cc: “Gossip Girl” and more.)

“Suits” debuted in 2011 and centred on the story of two lawyers (Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht) at a big-shot Manhattan law firm as they navigated relationships, rivalries and betrayals within their teams. The series ended in 2019 after nine seasons on the USA Network.

The show attracted a wave of first-time viewers following its debut on Netflix. Though the streamer does not release official ratings, Variety reported that the show broke a streaming record last year that was previously held by “The Office.”

Meghan, then-Markle and now Duchess of Sussex, starred as a savvy paralegal Rachel Zane until she exited the series shortly before marrying Prince Harry in 2018. It was her most notable role as an actress, even if at the time the show enjoyed a relatively small but passionate fanbase.

The Royal recently said the renewed popularity of the series was “wild.”

“Suits” also starred Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman, Gina Torres and Abigail Spencer.

The “Suits: LA” pilot will, like the original, feature an ensemble of characters who work with the protagonist, according to the logline. It is not known whether any of the original characters will make cameos.

“Pearson,” the original series’ first spinoff that debuted in 2019 and starred Torres, did feature guest appearances from the original series.

Ordering a pilot episode is standard practice in television development. This single episode helps the powers that be at networks determine whether a potential show has enough promise to warrant a full season order. If a network commits to making more episodes of the series, pilots usually serve as the first episode of the first season.

Production for “Suits: LA” is scheduled to start in late March in Vancouver, according to NBC. The original series was filmed in Toronto.