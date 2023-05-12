'Succession' star Jeremy Strong lands a role on Broadway in 'An Enemy of the People'
Jeremy Strong is going from a corporate boardroom on TV to a whistleblower on Broadway.
The actor who plays Kendall Roy in the HBO television series “Succession” has signed on to play a man who tries to expose water contamination in a Norwegian spa town in Henrik Ibsen's 1882 play “An Enemy of the People.”
The play — with a rewrite from Amy Herzog, whose adaptation of Ibsen’s “A Doll’s House” just won a Tony nomination — will premiere on Broadway in early 2024 at a theatre to be revealed later, producers said. The rest of the cast will be announced later. Sam Gold, who won a Tony directing “Fun Home,” will helm the revival.
It will be Strong's second time on Broadway. He was in “A Man for All Seasons” in 2008 with Frank Langella and Patrick Page. Since then, his work on “Succession” has earned him an Emmy and a Golden Globe.
Strong will play a public-minded doctor in a small town who discovers the water supply for the public spa is contaminated and may have made tourists — the community’s economic lifeblood — ill. But his efforts to clean up the mess pit his ethics against political cowards and the media, leaving his family suffering.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Military referred 93 sexual offence cases to civilian police, 64 under investigation
The military says it has referred 93 cases of criminal sexual offences to civilian police since December 2021, and 64 of the cases are under investigation.
Canadian diver charged with University of Utah dorm room rape
A University of Utah diver has been arrested and charged with raping a young woman in her dorm room during the first week of the school year last fall.
Ukraine says it has retaken territory near embattled eastern city of Bakhmut
Ukrainian military commanders said Friday that their troops had recaptured more territory from Russian forces at the scene of the war's longest and bloodiest battle, for the eastern city of Bakhmut, but it wasn't clear if this marked the start of Kyiv's long-expected counteroffensive.
WestJet pilots could strike as of Tuesday as talks drag on
WestJet pilots and their employer are continuing to hold talks as the union warns that a walkout could come as early as Tuesday.
Here's a snapshot of some of Canada's salty waterways harming ecosystems
Road salt is making Canada's freshwater ecosystems so salty its dangerous to the species that live there.
McDonald's found liable for hot Chicken McNugget that fell from Happy Meal and burned girl
McDonald's and a franchise holder are at fault after a hot Chicken McNugget from a Happy Meal fell on a little girl's leg and caused second-degree burns, a jury in South Florida has found.
What we know about the OPP officer killed in Bourget, Ont.
Sgt. Eric Mueller, the OPP officer shot and killed in eastern Ontario on Thursday, was seriously injured in the line of duty years ago while trying to make an arrest.
WATCH | Massive 600-year-old oak tree falls on Arkansas house
A 600-year-old tree crashed through the roof a Conway, Ark., home on Thursday after heavy rains in the area.
Doomsday plot: Idaho jury convicts mom of murdering her 2 children, romantic rival
An Idaho jury has convicted Lori Vallow Daybell of murder in the deaths of her two youngest children and a romantic rival.
Canada
Man shot after ramming B.C. RCMP vehicle, injuring officer
British Columbia's police oversight agency is investigating after a man rammed his vehicle into a police cruiser at the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP detachment, injuring an officer, before he was shot by police.
Study finds search for women's remains at landfill could take years, cost up to $184M
A search for the remains of two First Nations women at a Winnipeg-area landfill could take up to three years and cost $184 million, says a study examining whether a successful search is possible.
Heat wave rolls into coastal B.C., bringing unseasonably high temperatures
A heat wave has arrived on British Columbia’s South Coast, bringing unseasonably warm weather this weekend.
World
A look at the parties and issues in Thailand's election on Sunday
Thailand votes Sunday in an election many see as an opportunity to break free from military-dominated governments that have held power for most of the nation's modern history.
Scenes from the U.S.-Mexico border amid expiration of Title 42
From the Rio Grande Valley in Texas to San Diego and Tijuana, many migrants gathered along some sections of the U.S.-Mexico border were left questioning when or whether they would cross into the United States to seek asylum once pandemic-related restrictions known as Title 42 ended.
Officials say suspect appears to have planned 'fireball' attack that severely injured German police
An explosion at a residential building in Germany that left nine first responders seriously injured appears to have been a planned attack carried out by a man wanted in connection with an unpaid fine, officials said Friday.
Serbia's populist leader denounces planned Belgrade bridge blockade after shootings
Serbia's populist leader has sharply denounced opposition plans to block a key bridge and motorway in Belgrade on Friday to press their demands in the wake of last week's mass shootings in the Balkan country that left 17 people dead, including many children.
Wave of anti-transgender bills in Republican-led states divides U.S. faith leaders
As Republican-governed states across the nation advance myriad bills targeting transgender young people, America's faith leaders are starkly divided in their assessment. Some view the legislation as reflecting God's will; others voice outrage that Christianity is being invoked to justify laws they view as cruel and hateful.
U.S. Postal Service taking new steps to prevent carrier robberies, stolen mail
The U.S. Postal Service is replacing tens of thousands of antiquated keys used by postal carriers and installing thousands of high-security collection boxes to stop a surge in robberies and mail thefts, officials said Friday.
Politics
Ng announces India trade mission, pledges a limited deal within months
Trade Minister Mary Ng says it is 'not going to be years' before Canada and India sign some form of trade agreement, more than a decade after negotiations began.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said police are being killed in the line of duty 'far too often' and it 'has to stop,' following an early morning shooting just east of Ottawa on Thursday that left one Ontario Provincial Police officer dead and two others injured.
Health
Portugal to ban smoking in most places, restrict tobacco sales
Portugal's government on Thursday presented legislation to extend a ban on smoking to outdoor areas including covered terraces and to restrict tobacco sales, as it hopes to raise a tobacco-free generation by 2040.
-
The World Health Organization said Thursday that the global outbreak of mpox, which initially baffled experts when the smallpox-related disease spread to more than 100 countries last year, is no longer an international emergency, after a dramatic drop in cases in recent months.
-
Federally regulated workplaces are expected to begin offering free menstrual products to workers starting in mid-December.
Sci-Tech
Canadians perceive food as cheaper when price is expressed as per pound rather than per kilogram: study
Researchers from Concordia University found in several experiments that consumers falsely believe products are cheaper when the price per pound is emphasized rather than the price per kilogram.
-
Several projects are underway to improve internet access in Nunavut, which has long been slow, unreliable and costly for many residents.
-
White nose syndrome is caused by an invasive fungus first found in an upstate New York cave in 2006, a short bat flight from the Dorset, Vermont, colony. The fungus wakes bats from hibernation, sending them into the frigid, winter air in search of food. They die of exposure or starvation because the insect population is too sparse to support them that time of year.
Entertainment
Movie reviews: 'Blackberry' vividly recreates the story of friendship, betrayal and hubris that began our obsession with phones
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Blackberry,' 'Book Club: The Next Chapter' and 'The Mother'
-
Cole Swindell spent a lot of time onstage early at the Academy of Country Music Awards, performing and then quickly collecting the night's first award, song of the year.
-
Sprinkle the sequins and pump up the volume: The 67th Eurovision Song Contest reaches its climax on Saturday with a grand final broadcast live from Liverpool. There will be catchy choruses, a kaleidoscope of costumes and tributes to the spirit of Ukraine in a competition that for seven decades has captured the changing zeitgeist of a continent.
Business
-
An onslaught of high-profile films set to hit movie theatres this summer has the chief executive of Canada's largest cinema chain confident that his business is charting a successful rebound from its pandemic woes.
-
Elon Musk confirmed that the new CEO for Twitter will be NBCUniversal's Linda Yaccarino, an executive with deep ties to the advertising industry.
Lifestyle
Why Mother's Day is the most hated day in the restaurant industry
Mother's Day is one of the busiest days for the American restaurant industry. It also has a reputation among waiters and restaurant staff as one of the most grueling days on the calendar.
-
Eating a Michelin-star-level meal on the "edge of space" could be a reality next year, if French company Zephalto has its way.
-
A petit basset griffon Vendeen named for a late rock 'n' roll legend won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show Tuesday night, a first for the rabbit-hunting breed. Buddy Holly bested six other finallists to garner the most prestigious dog show award in the United States.
Sports
Auger-Aliassime bounced from Italian Open by Australian qualifer Alexei Popyrin
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime has been ousted from the Italian Open after dropping a second-round match 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 to Australian Alexei Popyrin on Friday.
-
-
Earl Cochrane marked his final day Friday as Canada Soccer's general secretary looking forward not back.
Autos
Tesla to recall 1.1 million cars in China over potential safety risks, Chinese regulator says
Tesla will recall more than 1.1 million cars in China due to potential safety risks, the country's top market regulator said on Friday.
-
A decade-long data breach in Toyota's much-touted online service put some information on more than 2 million vehicles at risk, the Japanese automaker said Friday.
-
Marcus Ericsson spent most of his career trying to show he could win races. So when the 32-year-old Swede pulled into victory lane at last year's Indianapolis 500, he savored every moment of the seemingly endless victory lap.