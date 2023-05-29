'Succession' finale: Fans react to end of Emmy-winning hit drama
With the end of the critically acclaimed drama's fourth and final season, dedicated fans of "Succession" now know the answer to the series' central question: Which of the Murdoch-esque Roy family siblings will prevail?
Oh, and -- for those who haven't yet watched, here's the spoiler alert.
The whopping 88-minute finale on Sunday evening, which concluded HBO's hit series chronicling a billionaire media mogul and his children's struggles to take over the family company, Waystar Royco, left viewers reeling -- because none of the Roy siblings won.
In the episode, Shiv Roy took one final turn against her brother Kendall, blowing up his plans to keep their late father's company and become CEO by voting to let their media empire be acquired by a Swedish tech giant, GoJo.
The series-long tussles between the three key siblings turned into an actual tussle, as a screaming match descended into a wrestling match, with the nihilistic Roman declaring the trio "nothing" in the end. And Shiv's no-longer-estranged husband and soon-to-be-baby-daddy, Tom Wambsgans, triumphed as the new chief executive, with Cousin Greg by his side despite last-minute treachery.
In the finale's closing shot, Kendall stares in despair toward the water. And the credits roll.
"I put my marker down on Tom and Greg," said Jennifer Gould, an Oregon-based trusts and estates lawyer, minutes after she finished watching the show, "and I was right."
"Succession" always has been about the membership of its audience, not its size, and its popularity among the coastal media and agenda-setting groups that the show depicts and attracts means the finale will likely leave a cultural mark. .Succession was trending No. 1 on Twitter on Sunday night, followed by Shiv, Kendall, Greg and Tom Wambsgans.
The Emmy-winning show even permeated the discussion around the debt limit in Washington on Sunday when a deal was reached just hours before the finale aired. A White House official ended a call with reporters by telling them to "enjoy Succession."
More recent prestige TV finales are a better analogue for "Succession" than those of the network behemoths of decades past. For example, "The Sopranos" suddenly cutting to black to the song "Don't Stop Believin"' in 2007 set the standard for both talkability and inscrutability.
But "Succession" left its own unanswered questions. Did far-right presidential candidate Jeryd Mencken, who the Roys' network questionably declared the winner, actually ascend to the White House? Will the GoJo deal really be finalized? Do Tom and Shiv make their marriage work?
"I will be thinking about this for a while," Gould said.
Pamela Soin, a management consultant in New York City, and a group of friends have watched every "Succession" episode this season with a serious ritual, but Soin only watched the final episode with her father -- a new convert -- because of the Memorial Day holiday weekend in the U.S.
"I feel like it was the closest thing to a succession if they didn't pick one of the siblings," Soin said.
Soin's father, who had only watched the pilot earlier Sunday before dozing intermittently during the finale, declared his hope for a family reunion to save their dad's company.
Not so much.
"Where we left it is: Those three kids with all their personalities -- they lost control of everything due to their characters and who they are as people," Soin said.
Conclusions to hit TV series can be hit-or-miss. The bloody 2013 ending of Walter White's story on "Breaking Bad," and Don Draper's more zen ending on "Mad Men" in 2015 generally satisfied their finicky fans. The 2019 conclusion of "Game of Thrones" -- the last big finish for an HBO show -- generally did not. Endings are hard to pull off, and disappointment tends to be the norm, to which the makers of "Seinfeld" and "Lost" can attest.
For Kendall fans who assumed he would ultimately succeed, Sunday's finale was a shock.
"A lot of people will be very upset with this ending," Soin said.
Suraj Nandy, a 20-year-old college student from Bengaluru, India, said he was counting down the hours until Sunday's finale. While the episode aired at 6:30 a.m. local time, Nandy won't be able to tune in for a few hours because he had to take his sick cat to the veterinarian.
Nandy hopes he won't come across any spoilers in the meantime.
"I'm completely avoiding every social media platform until I get to watching it," he wrote in a Whatsapp message a half-hour before the episode aired. "Taking no chances!"
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Evacuation centre, comfort centres open for residents fleeing Halifax-area wildfire
An evacuation centre opened overnight in Halifax for residents fleeing a wildfire that began in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area Sunday afternoon.
Provinces must seek anti-smoking measures in Big Tobacco settlement: health groups
Three national health organizations want Canada's premiers to push for initiatives to reduce smoking during settlement negotiations with major tobacco companies, years after provinces sued to recoup health-care costs.
Election day: Alberta voters go to the polls, expected nail-biter between UCP, NDP
It’s election day in Alberta in what polls suggest could be a nail-biter finish between the province's two dominant parties.
Canadian companies adopt 'stay interviews' as workers rethink careers, needs
The discussions, which some companies call 'stay interviews,' are designed to collect feedback from employees and are aimed at learning what the company can do to retain valued team members and keep them happy.
Nova Scotia's modern 'gold rush' poses huge risk to climate, expert warns
Nova Scotia is embarking on what many are calling its fourth gold rush — but instead of panhandling for chunks of gold, mining operations in the province today consist of massive tailings ponds, enormous open pits extracting small traces of gold and a climate toll that one expert says we’re not properly tracking.
Former Steelers, Jets running back Le'Veon Bell says he smoked marijuana before games
Former Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell says he smoked marijuana before playing some NFL games during his career.
Venice authorities investigate after canal turns fluorescent green
Venetian authorities are investigating after a patch of fluorescent green water appeared in the famed Grand Canal on Sunday morning.
5 things to know for Monday, May 29, 2023
Albertans head to the polls on provincial election day, an engaged Ontario couple is shot dead while fleeing their landlord, and Turkiye's Recep Tayyip Erdogan wins a fifth term as president.
3-year-old boy dies after drowning in backyard pool west of Toronto
Police are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy who was pulled from a backyard pool in Oakville on Saturday.
Canada
-
Evacuation centre, comfort centres open for residents fleeing Halifax-area wildfire
An evacuation centre opened overnight in Halifax for residents fleeing a wildfire that began in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area Sunday afternoon.
-
Election day: Alberta voters go to the polls, expected nail-biter between UCP, NDP
It’s election day in Alberta in what polls suggest could be a nail-biter finish between the province's two dominant parties.
-
Engaged couple shot dead fleeing landlord after house dispute near Hamilton, Ont., police say
A 'truly innocent' engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to police.
-
Farmers in Atlantic Canada battling 'abnormally dry' conditions, fearing continued drought
Farmers in Atlantic Canada are growing increasingly worried about drought, as many regions on the east coast have been classified as drier than usual for this time of year, with little rain in the forecast.
-
3-year-old boy dies after drowning in backyard pool west of Toronto
Police are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy who was pulled from a backyard pool in Oakville on Saturday.
-
Ballot battlegrounds: Edmonton-area ridings to watch this Alberta election
With advance voting open in Alberta and election day looming on May 29, CTV News Edmonton has compiled a list of ridings to watch in the capital region.
World
-
Belarus' Lukashenko says there can be 'nuclear weapons for everyone'
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that if any other country wanted to join a Russia-Belarus union there could be 'nuclear weapons for everyone.'
-
Spanish prime minister calls early general election after battering in regional vote
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday called an early general election for July 23 in a surprise move after his Socialist party took a serious battering in local and regional elections.
-
Turkiye's Erdogan retains power, now faces challenges over the economy and earthquake recovery
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has a mandate to rule until 2028, securing five more years as leader of a country at the crossroads of Europe and Asia that plays a key role in NATO. He must now confront skyrocketing inflation that has fueled a cost-of-living crisis and rebuild in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake.
-
Uganda's president signs into law tough anti-gay legislation with death penalty in some cases
Uganda's president has signed into law tough new anti-gay legislation supported by many in this East African country but widely condemned by rights activists and others abroad.
-
Poland's president approves law on Russia's influence that could target opposition
Polish President Andrzej Duda said Monday he will sign a bill that creates a powerful commission, ostensibly meant to investigate Russian influence in Poland but which critics view as a tool to remove from political life the political opponents of the ruling party, mostly notably opposition leader Donald Tusk.
-
Sleepless in Kyiv: Nighttime Russian air campaign terrorizes citizens in Ukrainian capital
The attacks come at night, when most in Kyiv are sound asleep. The sirens wail across the Ukrainian capital, rousing bleary-eyed residents, who, after 15 months of war, have customized individual routines to cope with Russia's latest air campaign.
Politics
-
Humanity at risk: AI pioneer urges federal government to regulate faster
One of the so-called godfathers of artificial intelligence says governments need to move faster on regulations to protect against the dangers of the rapidly advancing technology, before it poses a larger threat to humanity.
-
Is it time for a cabinet shuffle? Political strategists weigh in
With just four weeks left until the House of Commons breaks for the summer, the weekly panel of political strategists on CTV's Question Period says it's likely time for the prime minister to shuffle his cabinet.
-
Provinces must seek anti-smoking measures in Big Tobacco settlement: health groups
Three national health organizations want Canada's premiers to push for initiatives to reduce smoking during settlement negotiations with major tobacco companies, years after provinces sued to recoup health-care costs.
Health
-
Provinces must seek anti-smoking measures in Big Tobacco settlement: health groups
Three national health organizations want Canada's premiers to push for initiatives to reduce smoking during settlement negotiations with major tobacco companies, years after provinces sued to recoup health-care costs.
-
Running through middle age can keep brain healthy and neurons wired: study
Exercising as you age can help maintain memory and fight cognitive decline, according to a new study.
-
Prediabetes: The younger you are, the higher the risk of dementia
People who develop prediabetes when they’re younger are likely to have a higher risk for dementia in later life, a new U.S. study has found.
Sci-Tech
-
North Korea notifies neighbouring Japan it plans to launch satellite in coming days
North Korea on Monday notified neighbouring Japan that it plans to launch a satellite in coming days, which may be an attempt to put Pyongyang's first military reconnaissance satellite into orbit.
-
China plans to land astronauts on moon before 2030, another step in what looks like a new space race
China plans to land astronauts on the moon before 2030, in what would be another advance in what's increasingly seen as a new space race pitting the Asian autocracy against the United States and its democratic allies.
-
Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterious Uranus
It is a world wrapped in mystery - the seventh planet from the sun, Uranus, seen up close just once nearly four decades ago by a passing NASA probe and still warily guarding its secrets.
Entertainment
-
George Maharis, star of TV's 'Route 66' in the 1960s, dies at 94
George Maharis, a stage-trained actor with rough-hewn good looks who became an icon to American youth in the 1960s as he cruised the country in a Corvette convertible in the hit television series 'Route 66,' has died.
-
Jewish groups and city officials protest against Roger Waters concert in Frankfurt
Several Jewish groups, politicians and an alliance of civil society groups gathered for a memorial ceremony and a protest rally against a concert by Roger Waters in Frankfurt on Sunday evening.
-
'The Little Mermaid' makes box office splash with US$95.5 million opening
'The Little Mermaid' made moviegoers want to be under the sea on Memorial Day weekend.
Business
-
U.S. debt ceiling agreement gets thumbs up from business groups, jeers from some on political right
The reviews are starting to come in as details emerge about the debt ceiling agreement reached by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
-
Stock market today: Asian markets mostly higher after Biden-McCarthy deal on U.S. debt
Asian shares are mostly higher after President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached a final agreement on a deal to raise the U.S. national debt ceiling, though the measure requires approval by Congress.
-
StatCan report casts clouds on claims of a widespread labour shortage in Canada
A new report is casting doubt on the idea that Canada is facing a widespread labour shortage and bolsters the arguments by some labour economists that high job vacancies aren't due to a shortage of workers.
Lifestyle
-
Halle Bailey's star role in 'Little Mermaid' is an inspiration for young Black girls. Here's why
Animated movies are often a child’s first exposure to media and film. And the representation of people of color in media influences how they feel about race as they mature, a study by the non-profit Common Sense has found.
-
How much would you pay for this piece of '70s nostalgia?
'The Brady Bunch' house has hit the market for any fan of groovy ’70s pop culture, but it’ll take much more than a hunch to get your hands on it.
-
'We have an influence': How some Canadians are inspiring others to focus on the environment
From actions in their local communities to mass demonstrations, here's how Canadians from all walks of life are inspiring others to take part in helping the environment.
Sports
-
Blais scores twice, Canada beats Germany 5-2 to win gold at men's hockey worlds
Samuel Blais scored two goals to rally Canada to a 5-2 victory over Germany in the final of the ice hockey world championship on Sunday.
-
French Open 2023: Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz ready to get started at Roland Garros
Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, two men expected to go far at the French Open, make their 2023 Roland Garros debuts on Monday against a pair of opponents who never have played a Grand Slam match.
-
Former Steelers, Jets running back Le'Veon Bell says he smoked marijuana before games
Former Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell says he smoked marijuana before playing some NFL games during his career.
Autos
-
Verstappen wins Monaco GP to extend F1 championship lead; Alonso 2nd ahead of Ocon
Formula One champion Max Verstappen's lights-to-flag victory at the Monaco Grand gave the Red Bull driver his fourth victory of the season and a record 39th overall for the team as he extended his championship lead to 39 points over teammate Sergio Perez on Sunday.
-
Company refuses to recall millions of airbag inflators after deaths in Canada and U.S.
A Tennessee company is refusing demands from U.S. regulators to recall millions of vehicles due to airbag inflators that can explode and shoot shrapnel into drivers. While cases are rare, there has been at least one death in Canada, where officials lack the authority to demand a similarly sweeping recall.
-
Le Mans 24-hour race to include hydrogen-powered vehicles starting in 2026
The 24 Hours of Le Mans, the world's most famous endurance race, will be open to hydrogen-powered cars starting in 2026, Pierre Fillon, the president of the Automobile Club de l'Ouest, said Saturday.