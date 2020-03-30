CONCORD, NEW HAMPSHIRE -- Tomie dePaola, the prolific children's author and illustrator who delighted generations with tales of Strega Nona, the kindly and helpful old witch in Italy, died Monday at age 85.

DePaola died at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, according to his literary agent, Doug Whiteman. He was badly injured in a fall last week and died of complications following surgery.

He worked on over 270 books in more than half a century of publishing, and nearly 25 million copies have been sold worldwide and his books have been translated into more than 20 languages.

Author Lin Oliver mourned his loss, tweeting that "He was a creator of beauty and a beloved friend." New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu issued a statement, praising dePaola as "a man who brought a smile to thousands of Granite State children who read his books, cherishing them for their brilliant illustrations."

Strega Nona, his most endearing character, originated as a doodle at a dull faculty meeting at Colby Sawyer College in New London, New Hampshire, where dePaola was a member of the theatre department. The first tale was based on one of his favourite stories as a child, about a pot that keeps producing porridge. "Strega Nona: An Original Tale," which came out in 1975, was a Caldecott finalist for best illustrated work. Other books in the series include "Strega Nona's Magic Lessons" and "Strega Nona Meets Her Match."