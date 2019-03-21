

Relaxnews





Netflix has unveiled a trailer for the next season of its popular "Stranger Things" series, ahead of its scheduled premiere date on July 4.

Opening with a tranquil Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) returning home, the clip quickly ups the tempo when he is ambushed by friends and cast regulars Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Max (Sadie Sink) and Will (Noah Schnapp) -- and reacts badly to the shock of the unexpected surprise party.

The trailer then goes on to show snippets of what's in store for the gang, with much of Season 3 set in the build up to Fourth of July celebrations in the town of Hawkins, Indiana, where it seems that Eleven, Mike, Lucas, Dustin and co have all done some growing up in the interim between seasons.

David Harbour's Chief Jim Hopper, Natalia Dyer's Nancy, Charlie Heaton's Jonathan, and Joe Keery's Steve also appear in the trailer -- as do the terrifying creatures from the Upside Down, who have also grown and are poised to wreak havok on the town and the lives of its inhabitants once again.