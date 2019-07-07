

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff





Musical legend Stevie Wonder told fans at a U.K. show that he’ll undergo a kidney transplant later this year.

After a set at British Summer Time Hyde Park, he told the crowd that he found a donor and will only perform three more shows before his operation in September.

One Twitter user captured video of the 25-time Grammy Award-winning artist announcing his upcoming surgery.

In the recording, he told fans that he wanted to get out ahead of “rumours” spreading about his health.

"I'm all good, I'm all good, all good, I have a donor and it's all good," he said, after finishing his song, “Superstition.” "I want you to know, I came here to give you my love and thank you for your love. I love you and God bless you."

Also performing with Wonder at Saturday’s event was his friend, Lionel Richie.

Wonder did not specify we he is undergoing the procedure. The most common need for a transplant is kidney failure or end-stage chronic kidney disease, according to the Mayo Clinic.