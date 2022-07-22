Spielberg to debut `The Fabelmans' at Toronto Film Festival
Spielberg to debut `The Fabelmans' at Toronto Film Festival
What to know about Pope Francis' visit to Canada
Pope Francis is set to embark on a visit to Canada Sunday, where he is expected to apologize for the Roman Catholic Church's role in the residential school system. CTVNews.ca has what you need to know about the Pope's six-day tour in Canada.
Russia hits Ukraine's Black Sea port in wake of grain deal
Russian missiles hit Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa hours after Moscow and Kyiv signed deals to allow grain exports to resume from there. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denounced Saturday's strike as 'spit in the face' of Turkey and the United Nations, which brokered the agreements.
Advocates say Canadians struggling with rising food costs need help from government
With the cost of living rising at the fastest pace in decades, Canadians struggling to put food on the table are turning to community organizations for help.
Pope's Canadian tour signals a rethink of Catholic Church's missionary legacy
Pope Francis' trip to Canada to apologize for the horrors of church-run Indigenous residential schools marks a radical rethink of the Catholic Church's missionary legacy, spurred on by the first pope from the Americas and the discovery of hundreds of probable graves at the school sites.
Canadian bishops collecting donations from papal visit 'inappropriate': AFN chief
The assembly of Catholic bishops organizing Pope Francis's visit to Canada, where he is expected to apologize for the church's role in residential schools, is from those hoping to see him.
Immigration officials meet with refugee placement company after concerns raised
A delegation from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada met with a company hired to help settle Afghan refugees after concerns were raised by those staying in a refugee hotel.
Journey to find home: CTV News' Omar Sachedina reconnects with family roots in Uganda on Asian Expulsion anniversary
For an exclusive W5 documentary to air this fall, CTV News National Affairs Correspondent Omar Sachedina reflects on travelling to Uganda with his mother for the first time since she was exiled when Ugandan Asians were expelled in 1972.
Rogers says it couldn't have restored emergency services any faster during outage
Rogers Communications Inc. says in a submission to the federal telecom regulator that it could not have restored emergency services any faster during a widespread service outage earlier this month that crippled the company's networks and affected millions of customers across Canada.
Conservative party says it had evidence to disqualify Brown, releases new allegations
A Conservative committee reviewing Patrick Brown's disqualification from the leadership race has concluded the party had the evidence it needed to recommend he be removed from contention.
