Entertainment

    • Steve Martin turns down Tim Walz impersonation role on 'SNL,' dashing internet's casting hopes

    A combination image shows actor Steve Martin, left, and U.S. vice presidential candidate Tim Walz. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr/Evan Agostini/Invision) A combination image shows actor Steve Martin, left, and U.S. vice presidential candidate Tim Walz. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr/Evan Agostini/Invision)
    Share
    LOS ANGELES -

    Steve Martin's next role will not be the Midwestern politician the internet hoped he'd portray.

    With Maya Rudolph's wildly popular impression of Kamala Harris on "Saturday Night Live," fans clamoured to see who the late-night comedy show would pick to play Harris' new running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

    With similar hairstyles and their signature glasses, many fans quickly drew comparisons between Walz and Martin, who's been a frequent "SNL" guest but never a formal cast member.

    The Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday that "SNL" producer Lorne Michaels called Martin to offer him the role on the upcoming 50th season, premiering Sept. 28, which he declined.

    "I wanted to say no and, by the way, he wanted me to say no," Martin said. "I said, 'Lorne, I'm not an impressionist. You need someone who can really nail the guy.' I was picked because I have gray hair and glasses."

    Although Martin initially leaned into the fun, writing on social platform Threads that he "just learned that Tim Walz wants to go on the road with Marty Short," he also noted the impression comes with a long-term commitment of performing on the show.

    "It's ongoing," Martin told the Times. "It's not like you do it once and get applause and never do it again. Again, they need a real impressionist to do that. They're gonna find somebody really, really good. I'd be struggling."

    Rudolph, for her part, will reportedly play her Emmy-winning role on the show as Kamala Harris, and she seems to understand the undertaking. Deadline reported that Rudolph pushed the shooting schedule for the comedy series "Loot" from August to January to accommodate playing the role through the election season. Rudolph executive produces and stars in the series.

    The "Bridesmaids" actor first played "America's funt" -- or "fun aunt" -- on "SNL" in 2019 when Harris was running for president and continued with the role after she was announced as Joe Biden's running mate.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    N.S. artist transforms cloud formations into clay art

    Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News