Steve Harwell, Smash Mouth singer, dead at 56

Steve Harwell, the former lead singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, died Monday, his manager said. He was 56. No cause of death was shared, but Harwell had been receiving hospice care over the weekend and died at his home in Boise, Idaho.

Pope acknowledges his Russia comments were faulty

Pope Francis acknowledged on Monday that his recent comments on Russia, seen by Ukraine as praise for imperialism, were badly phrased and said his intention was to remind young Russians of a great cultural heritage and not a political one.

