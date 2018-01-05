

Relaxnews





When you're tasked with creating the menu for Hollywood's most elite and powerful stars, you make it lean, visually stunning, and gluten-free.

At the 75th annual Golden Globes this Sunday, stars will sit down to a distinctly Italian, and colorful meal prepared by the Beverly Hilton's chef Alberico Nunziata who tapped into his Italian heritage to develop the menu.

Kicking off the meal is a burrata cheese appetizer -- flown in from Italy -- wreathed in frisée, roasted butternut squash, purple potatoes, flavored with olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and finished with teardrop tomatoes and garlic flowers, reports Refinery29.

The star of the meal will be Chilean sea bass, served atop a beet parmesan risotto to evoke the iconic red carpet event, served with tapenade, baby beets, yellow squash, broccolini and zucchini.

And from pastry chef Thomas Henzi, who will be acting in his eighth Golden Globes dinner this year, comes an Italian-inspired chocolate dessert, Efendi, made from a base of hazelnuts imported from Piedmont, Italy, coffee biscuits soaked in espresso, Frangelico mascarpone, all topped with a chocolate globe filled with sea salted caramel, adds Variety.

The bubbly of choice for the evening will be Moet Imperial, along with a special cocktail created in collaboration with Moet ambassador Jamie Chung. The Moet 75 cocktail is made with tequila, blood orange juice and organic honey.

In total, Nunziata and Henri will be responsible for feeding 1,300 guests, a feat that will require 11 chefs, 120 kitchen staff members, 50 bartenders, and more than 50,000 plate settings.

The 75th annual Golden Globes airs on CTV Sunday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT.

Watch chefs Nunziata and Henzi talk about the menu at https://youtu.be/NfyCZfa0AjA.