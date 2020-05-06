TORONTO -- A mysterious movie star best known for creating what many have called one of the worst films ever has been ordered to pay nearly $1 million to a Canadian production company for suppressing its documentary about the cult classic film 'The Room.'

In a 26-page ruling that was recently published online, Ontario Superior Court Justice Paul Schabas found that Tommy Wiseau cost a group of childhood friends from Ottawa significant money by wrongfully obtaining an injunction to stop their documentary from being shown.

The bizarre, decade-long story – which reached its zenith at a two-week trial in Toronto in January – began when Ronald Harper saw 'The Room' in Ottawa in 2010 and was so impressed that he convinced two friends to help cover Wiseau's $1,500 appearance fee and bring him to a follow-up screening.

Released in 2003, 'The Room' became infamous for its overall poor quality, including low production quality, questionable acting, and near-lack of anything resembling a plot. One review likened watching the film to being stabbed in the head, while the BBC described it as "not just bad [but] intoxicatingly awful."

No discussion of 'The Room' can last long without turning to Wiseau, who created, produced, directed and starred in the movie. Wiseau had no known involvement in the film industry prior to 'The Room,' and he has tried to maintain secrecy about the earlier parts of his life. Many have wondered how he obtained the film's US$6-million budget, and why he claims to have been raised in Louisiana despite speaking with what seems to be a strong Eastern European accent.

Despite the film's drawbacks – or, more accurately, because of them – 'The Room' has attained a weird sort of popularity, culminating in decidedly A-list actor James Franco winning a Golden Globe in 2018 for his portrayal of Wiseau in 'The Disaster Artist,' a film which presented a dramatized look at the making of 'The Room.'

What many fans of 'The Room' may not realize is that 'The Disaster Artist' was not the first attempt to bring the behind-the-scenes story of the making of 'The Room' to the silver screen.

That's where the story turns back to Harper. He and his friends "hit it off" with Wiseau, as Schabas put it in his ruling, and were recruited to help the filmmaker sell merchandise at screenings in Toronto. For this, Wiseau paid for their travel and accommodations, and unexpectedly gave them an additional $80 apiece.

During this time, the group got the idea to create a documentary about the love they and many others shared for 'The Room.' They decided to call it 'Room Full of Spoons,' in reference to the fan tradition of throwing plastic spoons at the screen whenever a framed photograph of a spoon is visible in the movie.

According to Schabas' decision, Wiseau was initially supportive of 'Room Full of Spoons,' suggesting its producers could start by filming an upcoming screening in New York City. However, court documents show, Harper received an email from someone using the name John – Schabas concluded it "may well be Wiseau using an alias" – shortly before the New York trip, telling them not to follow through with it.

The friends persevered even without Wiseau's support, spending the next few years interviewing everyone else they could find who worked on 'The Room.' They even solved some of the mysteries Wiseau had cultivated about his life, travelling to Poland and speaking to his relatives there.

By 2015, with the documentary in its final stages, Harper reached out to Wiseau to try and license clips from 'The Room' for use in 'Room Full of Spoons.' According to Schabas, Wiseau said he would only grant permission if he could have editorial control over the documentary, which he said was "too negative" and "could be framed with more positivity by at least 60 per cent." When Harper refused this, Schabas wrote, Wiseau embarked on a social media campaign against the group.

Undeterred, the 'Room Full of Spoons' team pushed forward. They were able to get the documentary screened at 10 festivals in North America and Europe despite Wiseau threatening legal action against theatres that showed it.

According to the court decision, a distribution deal to bring 'Room Full of Spoons' to a much larger audience was nearly finalized when its creators were blindsided by Wiseau obtaining an injunction in Ontario against the release and production of the documentary, claiming that it breached his copyright on 'The Room' by including clips from the movie and invaded his privacy by delving into his background.

Although a judge threw the injunction out a few months later, finding that Wiseau had misled the court in various ways, including by purporting to be a serious filmmaker, Wiseau's continued legal threats were enough for the documentary's makers to abandon the project. The distribution deal was never signed. A planned 25-city tour of North America was scrapped.

The legal process advanced slowly between 2017 and 2019, with Wiseau repeatedly changing lawyers and, in Schabas' view, attempting to delay the trial by any means necessary.

Once the trial commenced in January, Schabas found a clear distinction between Wiseau and Harper. He wrote in his decision that Wiseau "avoided answering many questions and complained about the process" while giving "lengthy self-serving answers," while Harper "was an impressive witness" who "answered questions forthrightly and directly."

He did not buy the arguments put forward by Wiseau and his lawyers that the film was too negative to be an accurate portrayal of 'The Room,' noting that "everybody criticizes 'The Room'" – and, in any event, many of the cast and crew interviewed in the documentary speak positively about Wiseau.

"Rather than seeking to replace the experience of 'The Room,' 'Room Full of Spoons' studies and celebrates the phenomenon and the community that has grown up around it," he wrote.

Schabas also found that even though the 'Room Full of Spoons' team did not negotiate a deal with Wiseau for use of footage from 'The Room,' the use of the clips was permissible under fair dealing laws. Wiseau's lawyer had argued that the seven minutes of footage from 'The Room' in the 109-minute documentary was excessive, but Schabas found past examples where courts had ruled even larger takings were fair game for news and documentary purposes. Additionally, a filmmaker testifying on behalf of Wiseau had volunteered that if he had made the documentary, he might have used even more footage from the movie.

The judge, who watched both 'The Room' and 'Room Full of Spoons' as part of his preparation for the case, accepted evidence presented by the documentary-makers' lawyers that the injunction cost them significant revenue, as it came right before the period when their film would have received maximum "buzz" – the release and success of 'The Disaster Artist.'

Based on the low end of damages estimated by an accountant who testified on behalf of the documentary team, Schabas awarded their production company US$550,000 (approximately CAD$780,000) in damages for the lost revenue, and a further CAD$200,000 in punitive damages. Wiseau will also have to cover their legal costs.