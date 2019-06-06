Stan Lee's former manager pleads not guilty to elder abuse charges
FILE - In this April 23, 2018, file photo, Stan Lee, left, and Keya Morgan arrive at the world premiere of "Avengers: Infinity War" in Los Angeles. Morgan, the former business manager of Lee has been arrested on elder abuse charges involving the late comic book icon. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, June 6, 2019 1:48AM EDT
A former business manager to Stan Lee has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of abusing the Marvel Comics legend.
Keya Morgan entered the plea Wednesday in Los Angeles, Calif., after authorities transported him from Arizona, where he was arrested last month.
The 43-year-old was charged in May with five counts of elder abuse. Prosecutors allege Morgan sought to capitalize on the Marvel Comic mastermind's wealth and exert influence over Lee even though he had no authority to act on his behalf.
Morgan's attorney Alex Kessel has denied his client did anything wrong.
Lee, who co-created Spider-Man, the Incredible Hulk and Black Panther, died in November at the age of 95.