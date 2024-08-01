'Squid Game' to end with Season 3

Liberal MP says she regrets 'distress' caused to witnesses who left meeting in tears
Liberal MP Anita Vandenbeld fell short of an apology today after instigating a fracas that led two witnesses to storm out of a parliamentary committee hearing.
Those who love Netflix’s beguiling Korean series “Squid Game” will be getting a belated Christmas present later this year, before it all comes to an end in 2025.
On Wednesday, Netflix announced that its Emmy-winning drama “Squid Game” will finally return with Season 2 on Dec. 26.
The streamer also shared that a third and final season is also planned, which will premiere sometime next year.
Set in Seoul, the dystopian series – which became the biggest show in Netflix’s history – saw hundreds of contestants in desperate need of money play deadly children’s games to win a major cash prize.
Hwang Dong-hyuk – who wrote, directed and executive produced the series – said in a letter included with the announcement from Netflix that on the first day of production on Season 2, it “almost felt surreal” being back in the world of “Squid Game,” which debuted in 2021.
“I wonder how it will feel for you to be back in Squid Game after three years, as well,” he wrote.
In the new installment of the series, Player 456/a.k.a. Gi-hun (Lee Jung-Jae, currently starring in “The Acolyte”) “remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport,” according to a synopsis for Season 2.
Using his winnings from the first game to fund his search, Gi-hun “starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it.”
“Squid Game” became a pop culture phenomenon when it debuted in September 2021, and was the first non-English language series nominated for the outstanding drama series at the Emmys. It received 14 nominations, with Jung-jae winning outstanding lead actor in a drama series and director Dong-hyuk taking the award for top director.
Both men were the first South Koreans to win Emmys in their respective categories.
CNN’s Heather Chen and Gawon Bae contributed to this story.
In charge of a coaching crew that has been cut in half in the wake of a drone spying scandal, Andy Spence is sticking with the same style he used as an assistant.
Canadians looking to stock up on food for an emergency can order ready-made tubs from Costco online.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the 'tiny mindless minority' behind unrest that has plagued several cities after a horrific stabbing at a children’s dance class and vowed to put a stop to it as the 17-year-old suspect was publicly named Thursday in part to counter misinformation blamed as one cause of the fiery clashes.
Toronto police say 10 people are facing charges in connection with a major SIM swap fraud that allowed suspects to gain access to the cell phone and bank accounts of unsuspecting victims.
Simone Biles, fresh off leading the U.S. women’s gymnastics team back to the gold medal in team competition, is back on the mat today for the Paris Olympics all-around finals. The 27-year-old is attempting to become the oldest women’s all-around champion since 1952, taking on a field that includes Brazilian star Rebeca Andrade and defending Olympic champion Sunisa Lee.
Chrissy Teigen has shared that her six-year-old son Miles has been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.
The Israeli military said Thursday that it has confirmed that the head of Hamas’ military wing, Mohammed Deif, was killed in an airstrike in Gaza in July. The announcement came a day after an apparent Israeli strike in the Iranian capital killed Hamas’ top political leader.
York Regional Police say they have charged a suspect with second-degree murder after the remains of a missing Markham woman were found 90 minutes north of the city.
Officers from the RCMP detachment in Russell, Manitoba arrested an 81-year-old former priest in Regina for a charge of sexual assault dating back to 1970.
Heat warnings are raised in pockets across the country headed into this August long weekend, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
The jury in the conspiracy to commit murder trial of two men related to the border protest in Coutts, Alta., will continue its deliberations into their guilt or innocence today.
Hezbollah’s leader warned Thursday that the conflict with Israel has entered a 'new phase,' as he addressed mourners at the funeral of a commander from the group who was killed by an Israeli airstrike this week in Beirut.
Two Al Jazeera correspondents were killed in a reported Israeli airstrike in Al-Shati refugee camp, northern Gaza, on Wednesday, according to the news network.
Canadian-born Paul Whelan and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich were set free today as the United States and Russia completed their largest prisoner swap in post-Soviet history.
As U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris prepares to announce her running mate, a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that several of the top contenders for the role are largely unknown to Americans.
A New York appeals court on Thursday denied Donald Trump's bid to end a gag order in his hush money criminal case, rejecting the Republican former president’s argument that his May conviction 'constitutes a change in circumstances' that warrants lifting the restrictions.
An inmate was sentenced to more than four years Thursday for his role in the 2018 fatal bludgeoning of notorious Boston gangster James 'Whitey' Bulger in a troubled West Virginia federal prison.
The parliamentary budget officer estimates the Liberals' increase to the capital gains inclusion rate will bring in $17.4 billion in revenue over five years.
A Canadian warship on its first-ever Arctic patrol encountered a Chinese polar research vessel in the Bering Strait off Alaska earlier this month, as the Department of National Defence says global competitors are increasingly probing Canadian infrastructure and gathering intelligence in a warming Arctic.
African health officials said mpox cases have spiked by 160% so far this year, warning the risk of further spread is high given the lack of effective treatments or vaccines on the continent.
Addressing 14 risk factors for dementia could prevent or delay nearly half of cases of the disease, according to a new report by the journal The Lancet.
In the wake of U.S. warnings about ground cinnamon products, Canada says it is monitoring the situation and doesn't believe any products are affected in the country.
It was a memorable day for many near the Bay of Fundy Monday when a Mola mola found its way to the Parrsboro Harbour in Nova Scotia.
A global Microsoft Azure outage that impacted a range of services for consumers Tuesday — from reports of stalling Outlook emails to trouble ordering on Starbucks’ mobile app — was triggered by distributed denial of service cyberattack, according to the tech giant.
Canadian organizations embroiled in data breaches wind up paying an average $6.32 million to resolve the incidents, a new study from IBM says.
A representative for Cardi B confirmed the news to The Associated Press, writing, 'This is not based on any one particular incident, it has been a long time coming and is amicable.'
Turbulence is knocking a beloved instant-noodle offering off Korean Air's economy menu. Cups of Shin Ramyun instant noodles, a favourite among Korean Air travellers over the years, will no longer be available for economy-class passengers starting Aug. 15, a spokesperson for the Seoul-based airline said.
A coalition of Ontario developers has written to three levels of government to ask for a reduction in taxes on new housing, saying it will pass on those savings dollar for dollar to homebuyers.
As of June, Ottawa has only built 1,593 homes out of its target goal of 12,583 homes, according to the most recent data available from the Ontario government.
Before you know it, mothers and fathers find themselves at their doctor’s office with symptoms such as insomnia, panic attacks, depression or physical problems such as backache, arthritis or joint pain. But the prescription for what ails parents in Germany may not be for pills or creams.
Maybe a hug from a parent no longer solves problems for a teen as it did in their childhood. But when it comes to teenage mental health, adults can do a lot to help, according to new data.
A cat that went missing in Toronto back in 2011 has finally been reunited with its owner.
Canada's defending-champion women's eight rowing team has qualified for Saturday's finals after finishing second in Thursday's repechage.
Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse advanced to the semifinals of the women's 200-metre backstroke with the second-fastest time in the heats.
Canada will play for fencing bronze in the women's team foil competition after being defeated by the U.S. in the semifinal by a 45-31 score on Thursday.
Toyota reported Wednesday more cases of cheating on certification tests for new models required by the Japanese government, on top of those acknowledged earlier.
Authorities in Washington have determined that a Tesla that hit and killed a motorcyclist near Seattle in April was operating on the company's 'Full Self Driving' system at the time of the crash.
Drivers in Saskatoon have been hit with unwelcome news as gas prices soared to $1.68 per litre this week. The increase is not limited to Saskatoon; drivers throughout western Canada have experienced similar hikes.
One golf course, two men, 12 hours and 333 holes of golf played. That's how the 13th annual Marathon Monday shaped up for Patrick Law and Dylan Thornborough, which ended up being an unofficial world record.
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
A CFL fan has unofficially broken the world record for watching CFL home games at all nine of Canada’s stadiums in the shortest amount of time.
The Anne Murray Centre in Springhill, N.S., marked its 35th anniversary over the weekend drawing dozens to the event from around the globe.
Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
Video posted to social media on Thursday morning appears to show the charred remains of a Jasper, Alta., neighbourhood.
Two suspects have been arrested after a shooting in Chilliwack Wednesday night left one man with serious injuries.
Heat warnings are in place in parts of British Columbia as the provincial government is urging residents and travellers to be prepared for increased wildfire activity heading into the long weekend.
It was billed as a way to revitalize one of Vancouver’s most iconic neighbourhoods, but one month into the car-free, pedestrian-friendly pilot project in Gastown, business owners say it’s doing more harm than good.
York Regional Police say they have charged a suspect with second-degree murder after the remains of a missing Markham woman were found 90 minutes north of the city.
Some parking fines in Toronto will more than triple as of today in a move Mayor Olivia Chow says is necessary and not something she is willing to apologize for.
Ten things happening in and around Calgary over the long weekend.
Highway 16, the major east-west route in northern Alberta and B.C. through Jasper National Park, partially reopened Thursday morning, even as wildfire activity was expected to increase.
Newly released statistics show the automated speed enforcement camera on King Edward Avenue, between Cathcart Street and St. Patrick Street, issued 10,592 tickets in June.
As of Aug. 1, buyers purchasing newly-built homes will now have 30 years to pay off a mortgage instead of 25. The change was announced in April's federal budget as a measure to help tackle the housing crisis.
Bylaw Services is reminding residents it's illegal to keep raccoons as pets, after discovering a raccoon had been living in an Ottawa apartment its whole life.
Hydro-Quebec is proposing rate increases of 3 per cent for its residential customers, 3.9 per cent for its commercial customers and 3.3 per cent for its large industrial customers, effective April 1, 2025.
New surprise strikes were called in Montreal hotels on Thursday, while several establishments in the province will be affected by a 'province-wide hotel strike' on Aug. 8.
Heat warnings remain in effect across Quebec including the Greater Montreal region with temperatures set to hit 40 with the humidex value.
Here's a look at some of the big weather stories from around the world this past week.
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a suspicious fire at a Dartmouth, N.S., residence on Wednesday morning.
The former home of a controversial outreach centre in Charlottetown, P.E.I., will be torn down by the end of the year.
A second alleged victim of a former Winnipeg hockey coach and lawyer is suing his estate for physical and sexual assaults.
More a dozen labour leaders are endorsing the NDP candidate in an upcoming federal byelection in Winnipeg, including the business manager of the Conservative candidate's own union.
The 2024 edition of the Queen City Ex (QCX) is now underway with a few notable additions.
A Regina woman found herself in a scary situation while on a walk last Tuesday, when three large dogs became aggressive towards her and her dog in the Lakeview neighbourhood.
Correctional Service Canada says an inmate at Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener, Ont. has died while in custody.
Highway 59 in Norwich is currently closed between Gunn's Hill Road and Beaconsfield Road.
Police are investigating multiple incidents that occurred at the Prince Albert Exhibition Grounds on Wednesday.
A quiet community north of Saskatoon is reeling after a family pet was shot and killed on Friday evening in an apparent random incident that has left residents in the village of St. Louis shocked.
Northern Tornadoes Project confirmed a funnel cloud that was spotted Tuesday afternoon on Manitoulin Island was a tornado.
Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 31-year-old suspect after a dispute between two tenants boiled over this week.
Sudbury police say they are investigating a death at Bell Park and are asking the public to avoid the area Wednesday.
Around 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called to the area of Adelaide Street north and Hamilton Road, where they said two men who knew each other got in an argument over personal property.
The Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) has arrested a man in connection to alleged hate-motivated incidents.
Police have closed Highway 400 in Innisfil for an investigation.
Bystanders assisted a driver whose car was submerged in Georgian Bay.
One individual was rescued from a vehicle after a driver allegedly crashed into a hydro pole in Oro Medonte.
The Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plan is looking for hourly team member referrals.
Here’s what’s open and closed on the Civic holiday long weekend in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
A 67-year-old man who planned to use a Jet Ski to smuggle more than 180 kilograms of fentanyl and methamphetamine into Canada was convicted in a Seattle courtroom Friday, after beachcombers found the drugs stashed in several duffel bags along the Washington state coastline.
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Jarrett Burney extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday, leading the Okotoks Dawgs to a 9-7 victory over Lethbridge Tuesday night at Seaman Stadium.
Lethbridge police have located a missing woman.
Jurors deciding the fate of two men accused of conspiring to murder police at the Coutts, Alta., border crossing were urged by a judge Wednesday to block out background noise in the high-profile case.
A 49-year-old suspect with a history of being charged with break-and-enters in Elliot Lake is facing similar charges.
Provincial police are investigating after a seven-month-old kitten returned to its home in northern Ontario with a gunshot wound and later died.
A 59-year-old man from Ontario has been charged with animal cruelty after police found 19 dead dogs at a home in eastern Newfoundland this week.
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has been asked to take privacy training after he forwarded an alumnus's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey gave a special gift to David Tiller, one of seven fishermen who survived 48 hours on a life raft in the Atlantic Ocean.
