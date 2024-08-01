Entertainment

    • 'Squid Game' to end with Season 3

    This undated photo released by Netflix shows South Korean cast members, from left, Park Hae-soo, Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon in a scene from "Squid Game." (Youngkyu Park/Netflix via AP) This undated photo released by Netflix shows South Korean cast members, from left, Park Hae-soo, Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon in a scene from "Squid Game." (Youngkyu Park/Netflix via AP)
    Share

    Those who love Netflix’s beguiling Korean series “Squid Game” will be getting a belated Christmas present later this year, before it all comes to an end in 2025.

    On Wednesday, Netflix announced that its Emmy-winning drama “Squid Game” will finally return with Season 2 on Dec. 26.

    The streamer also shared that a third and final season is also planned, which will premiere sometime next year.

    Set in Seoul, the dystopian series – which became the biggest show in Netflix’s history – saw hundreds of contestants in desperate need of money play deadly children’s games to win a major cash prize.

    Hwang Dong-hyuk – who wrote, directed and executive produced the series – said in a letter included with the announcement from Netflix that on the first day of production on Season 2, it “almost felt surreal” being back in the world of “Squid Game,” which debuted in 2021.

    “I wonder how it will feel for you to be back in Squid Game after three years, as well,” he wrote.

    In the new installment of the series, Player 456/a.k.a. Gi-hun (Lee Jung-Jae, currently starring in “The Acolyte”) “remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport,” according to a synopsis for Season 2.

    Using his winnings from the first game to fund his search, Gi-hun “starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it.”

    “Squid Game” became a pop culture phenomenon when it debuted in September 2021, and was the first non-English language series nominated for the outstanding drama series at the Emmys. It received 14 nominations, with Jung-jae winning outstanding lead actor in a drama series and director Dong-hyuk taking the award for top director.

    Both men were the first South Koreans to win Emmys in their respective categories.

    CNN’s Heather Chen and Gawon Bae contributed to this story.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING British prime minister announces police unit to deal with violent clashes after stabbings

    British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the 'tiny mindless minority' behind unrest that has plagued several cities after a horrific stabbing at a children’s dance class and vowed to put a stop to it as the 17-year-old suspect was publicly named Thursday in part to counter misinformation blamed as one cause of the fiery clashes.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Montreal hair salon caters to women with face or head coverings

    Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News