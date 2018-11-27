'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator Stephen Hillenburg dies at 57
Actors Bill Gagerbakke, left, Scarlet Johansson, centre left, director Stephen Hillenburg, centre right, and actor David Hasselhoff at the premiere of 'The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie' on Nov. 14, 2004. (Chris Weeks / AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, November 27, 2018 1:26PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 27, 2018 1:28PM EST
LOS ANGELES - "SpongeBob SquarePants" creator Stephen Hillenburg has died at age 57.
Nickelodeon says Hillenburg died Monday of Lou Gehrig's disease, also known as ALS.
Hillenburg conceived, wrote, produced and directed the animated series that began in 1999 and went on to spawn hundreds of episodes, movies and a Broadway show.
�� We are sad to share the news of the passing of Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of SpongeBob SquarePants. Today, we are observing a moment of silence to honor his life and work. ��— Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) November 27, 2018
