LONDON -- The principal players behind the "This Is Spinal Tap" film have resolved their dispute with Universal Music Group over the soundtrack.

Harry Shearer, Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Rob Reiner have issued a statement saying UMG will continue to distribute Spinal Tap's recordings, and eventually the rights will go back to them as the creators.

Shearer had filed the original lawsuit in 2016, alleging the four had earned less than US$100 in music sales income and $81 in merchandising income between 1984 and 2006.

Guest, McKean and Reiner joined the lawsuit in 2017. Their complaint against film production company Studio Canal is ongoing.