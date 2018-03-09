South Korean actor under sexual abuse probe found dead
In this July 31, 2013, photo, South Korean actor Jo Min-ki poses during an event to promote his TV drama in Seoul, South Korea. (Kim In-chul/Newsis via AP)
Youkyung Lee, The Associated Press
Published Friday, March 9, 2018 6:39AM EST
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of - A veteran South Korean actor who was under investigation for alleged sexual abuse of his students was found dead Friday.
Police and fire officials confirmed that Jo Min-ki, 53, was found dead in Seoul Friday afternoon.
Yonhap News agency said the death is being treated as a suicide, but police would not confirm that.
Police were investigating multiple claims that Jo sexually abused his students when he was a professor at Cheongju University in central South Korea.
Jo initially insisted on his innocence but reportedly later apologized. He resigned from teaching following the allegations.
Police were to question him next week but the case will be dropped because of his death.