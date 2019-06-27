SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of - South Korean superstar couple Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo are seeking a divorce to end their celebrity marriage of less than two years.

Dubbed as "Song-Song couple," both have huge followings across Asia and elsewhere. They married in October 2017 after falling in love while co-starring in the mega-hit TV drama, "Descendants of the Sun." They are one of the highest-profile star couples in South Korea's entertainment world.

A law firm representing Song Joong-ki confirmed that he was taking legal steps to divorce actress Song Hye-kyo.

The 33-year-old actor offered an apology to his fans because he had to deliver "not good news," according to the Seoul-based Lee & Ko law firm.

Song Joong-ki said he won't disclose details about why he and 37-year-old Song Hye-kyo want to end their marriage. He said both want to end their divorce proceedings smoothly rather than blame each other.

Song Hye-kyo's management agency, the United Artists Agency, said "a personality difference" is the reason for the divorce.