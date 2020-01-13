TORONTO -- Canadian sound engineer Paul Massey and Montreal-based Tunisian filmmaker Meryam Joobeur have earned Oscar nominations.

Massey got a nod in the category of best sound mixing for "Ford v Ferrari" and Joobeur is in the running for best live action short for "Brotherhood."

"Ford v Ferrari" is a biographical drama starring Matt Damon as American car designer Carroll Shelby and Christian Bale as British driver Ken Miles.

And "Brotherhood" is about a Tunisian shepherd who faces a dilemma when his estranged eldest son returns home from Syria with a mysterious young wife.

The film is a co-production between Tunisia, Canada, Qatar and Sweden.

This is the ninth Oscar nomination for Massey, who was born in England but early in his career lived in Toronto before moving to Los Angeles.

Last year he won the golden statuette for his work on "Bohemian Rhapsody."

Massey worked in Toronto for 13 years, eventually moving into TV and film post-production, before moving to Los Angeles to concentrate on features.

Joobeur's previous films include the 2012 documentary short "Gods, Weeds and Revolutions," about a young woman who returns to Tunisia and deals with her grandfather's Alzheimer's.

Her 2017 short fiction film, "Born in the Maelstrom," follows a young biracial woman as she struggles to find her identity.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2020.