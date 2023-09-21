Sophie Turner sues Joe Jonas for return of their children to England

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ divorce is getting complicated.

The “Game of Thrones” star filed a petition in New York City on Thursday requesting Jonas return their children to their home in England, according to court documents obtained by CNN.

The petition cites the “wrongful retention” of their children “in New York City from their habitual residence of England,” and that they had made England their “permanent” home in April of 2023.

Turner had planned to return to England this month with the children, the petition states, but when she attempted to collect their passports from Jonas last week, she claims he refused.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Turner and Jonas for comment.

Jonas filed for divorce from Turner on September 5 after four years of marriage. Turner also claims in her petition that she found out Jonas filed for divorce through “the media.”

This is an ongoing story and will be updated.