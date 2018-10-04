

CTVNews.ca Staff





Tupac Shakur is still alive, according to Instagram posts by the son of the imprisoned co-founder of the iconic rapper’s music label.

Shakur was shot dead in 1996 while attending a boxing event, in Las Vegas. His death has been the subject of numerous conspiracy theories. The latest such theory has sprung up this week through Suge J. Knight.

Knight, who recently released an album, has made a series of Instagram posts this week claiming he has evidence Shakur was not actually killed.

It started Tuesday, when he posted a picture bearing the message “Tupac is alive.” The posts became increasingly batty after that, with Knight claiming he was being followed and specifying that he was “not on drugs.”

Knight's Instagram feed contained a steady stream of promotional posts for his music until he began to claim that Shakur had not been killed.

He is the son of Suge Knight, who ran Death Row Records and was sentenced to a 28-year prison term for manslaughter last month.