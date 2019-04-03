NEW YORK -- Social media sleuths are lighting up their streams with conspiracy theories connecting the shooting death of Nipsey Hussle and an herbalist who claimed back in the 1980s that he had a cure for AIDS and other ailments.

Hussle, who was killed Sunday in Los Angeles, was reportedly working on a documentary about Dr. Sebi, who in 1985 beat New York allegations of practicing medicine without a license after his healing centre ran newspaper advertisements claiming his diet of low alkaline foods cured patients with AIDS.

Sebi, born Alfredo Bowman, died in a Honduran jail cell in 2016 after his arrest for carrying large sums of cash into his native country. He was 82. The official cause was pneumonia. Some think Hussle's death is connected to the Sebi documentary because of a belief that there were forces trying to silence Sebi's health message, though there is no direct evidence of that.

Nick Cannon posted on Instagram that he'd like to carry on Hussle's work, not directly referencing the film. He has since posted photos and videos of Sebi along with mentions of Hussle. A Cannon representative said Tuesday that Cannon had not yet reached out to Hussle's loved ones about the film project, wanting to give them time to grieve.

Police have said they believe the man suspected of shooting Hussle outside his clothing store had a personal dispute with the rapper.

As for Sebi, one Twitter user, Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, summed it up this way:

"The real tragedy about Dr Sebi is that white scientists, including medical doctors, have experimented so much on Black people that a lot of Black people don't trust medicine or any other science. So be judgmental ... but judge how we got here: whiteness."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And the Lord said, “Job well done my son..” @nipseyhussle King this is how I want to remember you! Laughing! Smiling! I ain’t slept yet, thinking about our conversations! Real ones from a real one! And I’m gonna say this only for the real ones to recognize. Where you left off, we gonna carry one! It’s a MARATHON, so I’m picking up the baton! Because they can’t kill us all! Spiritual Warfare is REAL and in full effect. And now your Spirit is protecting your community eternally! Your words, your steps, your walk always was and always will be SOLID! Now, Your message is my message! Your work is my work! I know you still rocking with us and your voice will never be silenced, because to be absent from the body is to be present with the Most High! So now that you are at Peace don’t Rest... Keep leading... Keep Shining King! Cosmic Love My Brotha! ����✊��

