TORONTO -- Snotty Nose Rez Kids’ songs are anthems about being unapologetically Indigenous —and being themselves has paid off with four albums, international tours and numerous awards to back it up.

Darren “Young D” Metz and Quinton “Yung Trybez” Nyce are from the Haisla Nation in B.C. and grew up in Kitimaat Village. Now the rap duo is shaking up the music world.

“We always knew that we had what it took to make it and we always did believe in that,” Nyce said.

“We wouldn't put our heart and soul into something we don't believe in,” Metz agreed.

Inspired by some of hip-hop’s greats, they knew they had their own message to tell Canada and the world.

“Growing up, a lot of Indigenous kids are taught to hate themselves,” Metz said.

They began writing songs about the importance of Indigenous identity, Indigenous sovereignty, and defending the land.

“It was the centre of everything,” Nyce said. “It’s what meant more than anything to Indigenous people out here.”

But their music also touches on the intergenerational impacts of colonialism.

“A lot of us are [the] first or second generation to not go to residential school, you know what I mean, so there’s a lot of unlearning to do from this system that has been built,” Nyce said.

One of their most well-known songs is “Boujee Natives,” a tongue-in-cheek song that was featured on an episode of the SyFy show, “Resident Alien.”

Just as the duo’s stardom was shooting up, the pandemic hit, forcing the duo’s tours to come to a halt. But they pushed on and made their fourth album, focusing on an important message.

Metz said that their new music is about “letting people know that you can't grow without growing pains, and throughout this pandemic you gotta get comfortable to be uncomfortable.”

“Just letting people know that there is life after going through things,” Nyce added.

It seems the sky’s the limit, but no matter how big they get in the future, they say they will always be the Snotty Nose Rez Kids and stay true to themselves, representing their community on the international stage and following their dreams.

