Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Sade make it to Songwriters Hall
Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Sade, Jeff Lynne, Glen Ballard, Teddy Riley and Liz Rose have been chosen to join the Songwriters Hall of Fame, a class that includes the writers of such varied hits as "Man In the Mirror," "Drop It Like It's Hot" and "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You."
The seven songwriters from the class of 2023 will be inducted at a gala June 15 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.
Snoop Dogg, whose hits include "Drop It Like It's Hot" and "Gin & Juice," will be joining such rappers as Missy Elliott and Jay-Z in the hall. Estefan is credited for popularizing Latin rhythms with such crossover smashes as "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You" and "Let's Get Loud."
The inductees include soul-jazz vocalist Sade, whose 1980s soft rock hits include "Smooth Operator" and "The Sweetest Taboo," and Lynne, of ELO, who penned "Mr. Blue Sky" and "Evil Woman."
"I'm very excited about this honor. Songwriting has always been my passion. This means so much to me," Lynne tweeted Wednesday. Estefan took to Instagram to thank "all the incredible fans that, by listening to my music, have made it possible for me to receive this incredible honor!"
Ballard helped write Alanis Morissette's monster 1995 album "Jagged Little Pill" and was involved in the recording and writing of several Michael Jackson albums, including "Thriller," "Bad" and "Dangerous."
Riley, the singer, songwriter and producer, is credited with creating New Jack Swing and its top anthems like Bobby Brown's "My Prerogative" and Keith Sweat's "I Want Her." Rose co-wrote many songs with Taylor Swift, including "You Belong with Me," "Teardrops on My Guitar" and "White Horse."
The 2023 class "represents not just iconic songs but also diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity and gender, songwriters who have enriched our lives and, in their time, literally transformed music and the lives of billions of listeners all over the world," said Nile Rodgers, the hall's chair.
Eligible voting members late last year turned in ballots with their choices of three nominees from the songwriter category and three from the performing-songwriter category.
Some of the 2023 nominees who will have to wait include The Doobie Brothers, R.E.M., Heart, Blondie, Bryan Adams, Patti Smith and Steve Winwood.
The Songwriters Hall of Fame was established in 1969 to honor those creating the popular music. A songwriter with a notable catalog of songs qualifies for induction 20 years after the first commercial release of a song.
Some already in the hall include Carole King, Paul Simon, Billy Joel, Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora, Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Brian Wilson, James Taylor, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, Lionel Richie, Bill Withers, Neil Diamond, and Phil Collins.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada repatriating 6 women and their children currently detained in Syria: sources
Global Affairs has agreed to repatriate 6 Canadian women and 13 children currently detained in prison camps in northeast Syria, according to Lawrence Greenspon, the lawyer representing them in a federal court case.
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in 'Rust' set shooting
Actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer who was killed on a New Mexico movie set, prosecutors announced Thursday, citing a 'criminal disregard for safety.'
Tips for saving at the grocery store as food inflation in Canada continues to soar
Grocery prices were up 11 per cent in December compared with a year ago, Statistics Canada said this week. As shoppers grapple with spiralling food costs, some are turning for the first time to tips and tricks long used by older Canadians.
Ontario looking to poach health-care workers from other provinces to fill shortages
Premier Doug Ford is set to introduce changes that would let Canadian health-care workers registered or licensed in other provinces start immediately practicing in Ontario.
Police seize bedding from Idaho stabbing suspect's home, but no weapon
Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove -- but no weapon -- when they searched the Washington state apartment of a graduate student charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to newly unsealed court documents.
Putin ally warns NATO of nuclear war if Russia is defeated in Ukraine
An ally of President Vladimir Putin warned NATO on Thursday that a defeat of Russia in Ukraine could trigger a nuclear war, while the head of the Russian Orthodox Church said the world would end if the West tried to destroy Russia.
Jacinda Ardern's resignation resonates for women in power
The shock resignation of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who altered the face of global politics when she was elected the world's youngest female head of state, throws a spotlight on the demands faced by women in power.
Winnipeg woman's husband dies on honeymoon in Mexico
A Winnipeg woman who was on honeymoon at a Mexico resort is looking for answers after her husband was killed in an incident the night before they were to fly home.
Sailor adrift in Caribbean for 24 days rescued
The Colombian navy rescued a man from Dominica who says he survived 24 days adrift in the Caribbean on a sailboat by eating ketchup, garlic powder and seasoning cubes.
Canada
-
Police identify 3 victims killed in Quebec fuel distributor explosion
Quebec provincial police have released the identities of the three people who were killed last week at a fuel distribution company north of Montreal. The workers had been missing for four days after the Jan. 12 blast at Propane Lafortune, a family-run business in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, Que.
-
Nova Scotia man pleads guilty to 'unprovoked' killing of young immigrant from India
A Nova Scotia man has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a 23-year-old man who came to the province from India five years ago.
-
One year after death of Indian migrants at border, U.S. still sees illegal crossings
A year after a family of four from India froze to death while trying to walk to the United States from Manitoba, the agency tasked with patrolling the border says others have not been deterred from attempting the same treacherous journey.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | House explosion in Kitchener, Ont. sends 2 adults, 2 children to hospital
A house explosion in Kitchener, Ont. sent four people, including two children, to hospital Wednesday night.
-
Judicial pre-trial scheduled in Jacob Hoggard northern Ontario sexual assault case
A judicial pre-trial has been scheduled in a northeastern court in the sexual assault case of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard.
-
Canadian military shrinking footprint in Middle East to free up troops for other missions
The Canadian Armed Forces is shrinking its footprint in the Middle East to free up troops for missions in Europe and elsewhere.
World
-
U.S. Treasury buys time for Biden and GOP on debt limit deal
The countdown toward a possible U.S. government default began Thursday with Treasury implementing accounting measures as a stopgap, while frictions between U.S. President Joe Biden and House Republicans raise alarms about whether the U.S. can sidestep a potential economic crisis.
-
Putin ally warns NATO of nuclear war if Russia is defeated in Ukraine
An ally of President Vladimir Putin warned NATO on Thursday that a defeat of Russia in Ukraine could trigger a nuclear war, while the head of the Russian Orthodox Church said the world would end if the West tried to destroy Russia.
-
Turkiye's Erdogan signals May 14 date for his biggest election test
President Tayyip Erdogan signaled on Wednesday that Turkiye would hold elections on May 14, a month earlier than he had earlier flagged, setting the clock ticking on perhaps the most consequential vote in the century-long history of the republic.
-
Police seize bedding from Idaho stabbing suspect's home, but no weapon
Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove -- but no weapon -- when they searched the Washington state apartment of a graduate student charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to newly unsealed court documents.
-
Jacinda Ardern's resignation resonates for women in power
The shock resignation of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who altered the face of global politics when she was elected the world's youngest female head of state, throws a spotlight on the demands faced by women in power.
-
Hawaiian lawmakers propose charging travellers for visits to state parks, trails
Lawmakers opened a new session of the Hawaii State Legislature on Wednesday with proposals to provide more tax relief to working families and impose fees on travellers using popular state parks and trails.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada repatriating 6 women and their children currently detained in Syria: sources
Global Affairs has agreed to repatriate 6 Canadian women and 13 children currently detained in prison camps in northeast Syria, according to Lawrence Greenspon, the lawyer representing them in a federal court case.
-
Federal Conservatives open up 7-point lead over Liberals to start 2023: Nanos
The federal Conservatives have gained a seven-point lead over the Liberals in the latest weekly ballot tracking by Nanos Research.
-
MPs launch study into federal McKinsey contracts, seeking documents and minister testimony
A House of Commons committee has agreed to study the federal government's contracts with the consulting firm McKinsey and Company, and will be seeking considerable documentation from both the firm and federal officials.
Health
-
Scientists have healed scars caused by a heart attack in rats: study
An international team of researchers has, for the first time, restored the elasticity in scarred heart tissue in rats by injecting them with a specific protein.
-
Ontario looking to poach health-care workers from other provinces to fill shortages
Premier Doug Ford is set to introduce changes that would let Canadian health-care workers registered or licensed in other provinces start immediately practicing in Ontario.
-
Halifax doctors worry announced ER improvements won't work due to lack of beds
A group of emergency room doctors in Halifax say they worry government changes announced for the province's stressed emergency departments won't address the problem.
Sci-Tech
-
AI tools can create new images, but who is the real artist?
Now artificial intelligence systems are training themselves on a vast collection of digitized artworks to produce new images you can conjure in seconds from a smartphone app.
-
Scientists have healed scars caused by a heart attack in rats: study
An international team of researchers has, for the first time, restored the elasticity in scarred heart tissue in rats by injecting them with a specific protein.
-
Apple launches new macbooks, Mac mini in rare January launch
Apple Inc on Tuesday unveiled MacBooks powered by its new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, in a surprise announcement weeks ahead of its traditional launch event.
Entertainment
-
Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Sade make it to Songwriters Hall
Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Sade, Jeff Lynne, Glen Ballard, Teddy Riley and Liz Rose have been chosen to join the Songwriters Hall of Fame, a class that includes the writers of such varied hits as 'Man In the Mirror,' 'Drop It Like It's Hot' and 'Rhythm Is Gonna Get You.'
-
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in 'Rust' set shooting
Actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer who was killed on a New Mexico movie set, prosecutors announced Thursday, citing a 'criminal disregard for safety.'
-
K-pop star Jin of BTS completes basic training for military service in South Korea
The oldest member of the K-pop supergroup BTS has completed five weeks of basic training as part of his mandatory military service in South Korea.
Business
-
P&G raises sales forecast on price hikes, sees volumes fall
Tide detergent maker Procter and Gamble Co. raised its full-year sales forecast on Thursday and said it plans to continue raising prices despite a drop in sales volumes, warning that high commodity costs were pressuring profits.
-
Severe weather in Canada caused $3.1 billion in insured damages in 2022
The Insurance Bureau of Canada says severe weather caused $3.1 billion in insured damage in Canada in 2022, from flooding to storms to Hurricane Fiona.
-
Calgary tech firm Benevity lays off 137 workers, cites poor market conditions
A Calgary tech company says weak market conditions are to blame for its decision to lay off 14 per cent of its workforce this week.
Lifestyle
-
'Toxic behaviour' and how to deal with it: An expert's top tips
Dealing with toxic family members is challenging, but registered psychologist Natasha Williams says setting realistic expectations can help relationships survive.
-
Northern Ontario couple wins second big lottery prize in seven months
A married couple from northern Ontario rang in the new year winning their second top prize by playing an instant lottery scratch ticket.
-
Kim Kardashian buys Attallah Cross pendant worn by Princess Diana
Kim Kardashian has acquired the diamond-lined Attallah Cross pendant worn on several occasions by Diana, Princess of Wales for £163,800 (about US$200,000).
Sports
-
Canada's Leylah Fernandez knocked out of Aussie Open
Canada's Leylah Fernandez was eliminated from women's singles play at the Australian Open after dropping a second-round match to Caroline Garcia of France 7-6 (5), 7-5 on Thursday.
-
Soccer player Anton Walkes, 25, dies in Florida boat crash
Professional soccer player Anton Walkes has died from injuries he sustained in a boat crash off the coast of Miami, authorities said Thursday.
-
NHL: Players can decide what causes to support after Provorov opts out of Pride night
The NHL says players are free to decide which of their team's initiatives they support. The league's statement comes a day after Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Ivan Provorov refused to participate in his team's Pride Night.
Autos
-
New tricks leading to alarming rate of car thefts in Toronto
At least 32 cars have been stolen In Toronto each day so far in 2023, a surprising figure spurring calls for car manufacturers to catch up in a digital arms race with tech-savvy thieves.
-
Owning a new car is getting more expensive. Here's why
The pandemic, supply chain issues and inflation have driven up the cost of owning a new car and experts say prices aren’t expected to return to pre-COVID levels anytime soon.
-
Fastest Corvette ever is all-wheel-drive gas-electric hybrid
The fastest Corvette ever made comes out later this year, and it's not powered solely by a howling V8.