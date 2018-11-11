A U.S. veteran of the Afghanistan war who was offended after a comedian made fun of his combat injury last week on Saturday Night Live got his revenge this weekend.

During SNL’s Weekend Update segment on Nov. 3, comedian Pete Davidson joked about Dan Crenshaw’s eyepatch in a segment about weird-looking Congressional candidates. Crenshaw, who lost his eye in a 2012 explosion, won a seat for the Republicans in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

On Saturday night, Crenshaw appeared on the segment alongside Davidson, who apologized for his “poor choice” and said it would be “only fair” if Crenshaw got him back.

Crenshaw joked that the blue-haired Davidson “looks like if the meth from Breaking Bad was a person,” like “a Troll doll with a tapeworm,” and “like Martin Short in The Santa Claus 3.”

Afterward, Crenshaw got serious, saying there are “lots of lessons to learn” from the incident.

“Not just that the left and the right can still agree on some things, but also this: Americans can forgive one another,” Crenshaw said. “We can remember what brings us together as a country and still see the good in each other. This is Veterans Day weekend, which means that it’s a good time for every American to connect with a veteran.”.

Crenshaw implored Americans to never forget veterans, “and never forget those we lost on 9/11, heroes like Pete’s father.” Davidson’s father was a New York City firefighter who died during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, when Davidson was seven years old.

A number of high-profile Democrats and Republicans praised Davidson for his apology and Crenshaw for accepting it.

Sen. John Kerry, former Democratic candidate for U.S. president, tweeted the clip and called it an “important message.”

Mike Huckabee, the former Republican governor of Arkansas, also praised the clip on Twitter. “This is the way things should be done,” he wrote. “Use a sense of humor and civility to deal (with) offenses. Way better than mob violence and screaming at people in public places.”

Meghan McCain, daughter of late Republican senator and war hero John McCain, was also impressed. “This was very funny and had a great message about Americans coming together and supporting veterans,” she wrote.