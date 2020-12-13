"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its latest episode with its own Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, who were trying to talk about the coronavirus vaccine while Fauci got hit in the face with women's bras.

The two doctors -- played by Kate McKinnon and Heidi Gardner -- were being interviewed by Beck Bennett's Wolf Blitzer, who was described as "an indoor man with an outdoor name," according to the NBC variety show.

Bennett's Blitzer asked McKinnon's Fauci what Americans can expect from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is already being rolled out in the United Kingdom.

"We're doing this vaccine World War II style. We made England go in first," McKinnon's Fauci said. "Tom Hanks will make 10 movies about it and when it's all over you'll be able to kiss any nurse you want."

Bennett's Blitzer asked who will get the first vaccine in the United States.

"Well, here's how we're going to do it. First, health care workers, your McSteamys and McDreamys, what have you," McKinnon's Fauci said.

Gardner's Brix then said the vaccine would go to "anybody named Mildred."

While McKinnon's Fauci was speaking, he got hit in the face with a bra.

"I'm sorry, Dr. Fauci. Did somebody just throw a bra at your face?" Bennett's Blitzer asked.

Fauci explained that this happens a lot to him now.

"Throughout this whole thing I've been the only one saying facts, so some people got a crush on me," he said. "They say stuff like, 'can you be my face mask?'"

Gardner's Brix said the distribution of the vaccine would differ from state to state.

"North Carolina's vaccine will be vinegar-based while South Carolina's will be mustard-based," she said. "In New York, the vaccine's vessel will be very thin on the bottom whereas in Chicago, it'll be more of a deep dish."

For McKinnon's Fauci, the doctor had one hope.

"If enough Americans get this vaccine, you'll all forget who I am," Fauci said. "That's my goal: To have zero name recognition with Americans. That would mean I did my job well."

Then the two fake doctors came together for the show's opening catch phrase, "Live... From New York! It's Saturday night!"