Entertainment

    • 'Slap in the face': Indigenous women's group reacts to Emmy win for Sainte-Marie film

    A group of Indigenous women says the International Emmy Award for a documentary about folk legend Buffy Sainte-Marie feels like a "slap in the face."

    The Indigenous Women's Collective describes itself as a group of mothers, grandmothers, academics and activists advocating to stop colonial violence against Indigenous women.

    The collective says in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that documentaries are supposed to present factual information.

    "Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On," a documentary made before the singer's Indigenous ancestry was called into question, won in the arts programming category.

    The singer-songwriter's ancestry was challenged in a CBC investigation last month that presented several identity documents and interviews with family members that suggested she is Italian American.

    Saint-Marie has denied the accusation and White Pine Pictures, one of the companies that produced the documentary, says in a statement on its website that it stands behind the musician.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 21, 2023.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News