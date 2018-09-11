

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- The latest woman to accuse Just For Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon of sexual misconduct is his sister-in-law, who alleges in an interview the businessman pulled down her underwear and assaulted her in the mid-1990s.

Martine Roy, the sister of Rozon's wife, told Montreal-based 98.5 FM how Rozon approached her in the Just For Laughs museum and ushered her into a private room.

"He takes me, puts me on top of a counter, pulls down my underwear and downright assaults me," she told the station.

"I froze, I completely froze, because I couldn't believe what was happening ... I was afraid of him, so afraid of him and I knew that no one would believe me."

Roy, 54, is the latest woman to accuse the impresario of sexual misconduct.

Rozon is being sued for $10 million by a group of women who allege he abused at least 20 women between 1982 and 2016.

A judge in August allowed Rozon to appeal the decision to authorize the class action.

The radio station contacted Rozon, who is in France, and published his denial.

"I categorically deny these new allegations just like all the others that have been levelled against me in the last few months," he said.

"I intend to defend myself and hope that the justice system, in which I believe and with which I am ready to collaborate, will shed light on these unfounded accusations."

Neither the accusations in the class action nor from Roy have been proven in court.