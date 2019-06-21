Sir Elton John to get France's Legion of Honour from Macron
Musician Elton John performs on stage during the first of two concerts at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen on his farewell tour 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour', Saturday May 18, 2019. (Torben Christensen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, June 21, 2019 10:52AM EDT
PARIS - Sir Elton John is to receive the Legion of Honour, France's highest award, during a visit to the presidential Elysee Palace.
The singer is to meet first on Friday with French President Emmanuel Macron before the two address a crowd at a palace event of France's annual music festival, the president's office said.
Macron is using the occasion to address replenishing a global fund to fight AIDS. He is to discuss the issue with Elton John before being decorated with the Legion of Honour.
Elton John has his own AIDS foundation, which celebrated its 25th anniversary last year.