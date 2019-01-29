

David Friend, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Singer Sarah McLachlan will host this year's Juno Awards in London, Ont.

McLachlan, who rose to fame in the 1990s with international hits including "Angel" and "Building a Mystery," has won 12 Junos including an international achievement award and a humanitarian award.

At the nominations announcement this morning in Toronto, Junos president Allan Reid introduced McLachlan as one of Canada's most beloved artists.

Pop superstar Shawn Mendes is among the leading nominees, who also include Calgary-born Jann Arden and last year's Junos host Michael Buble.

Mendes is nominated for trophies including songwriter of the year, artist of the year, album of the year and the fan choice award.

Arden and Buble are in the running adult contemporary album of the year.

Other nominees include Jess Moskaluke and Brett Kissel, who are competing for country album of the year.

The Juno Awards will be broadcast on March 17.

Performers will include Toronto DJ duo Loud Luxury, who rose to prominence last year with their international dance hit "Body," and German pop singer bulow, who is known for her 2017 hit "Not a Love Song" and is nominated for breakthrough artist of the year and pop album of the year.

Special honourees include Corey Hart, the 1980s pop heartthrob known for his hits "Sunglasses at Night" and "Never Surrender." He will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

And music producer David Foster will be recognized with the Allan Waters Humanitarian Award for his philanthropic work at an industry gala dinner.