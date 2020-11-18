R&B singer Jeremih is currently in an intensive care unit as he battles COVID-19, according to a statement from his family.

The 33-year-old is on a ventilator to help him breathe and his family said what he is experiencing "is rare for a young man his age without underlying conditions."

"His family would like to remind the world that COVID-19 is real and not to be taken lightly," they said in a statement provided to CNN. "Also, It's important for people infected to quarantine and let their families and friends know ASAP. There's no shame in contracting COVID-19, and people that have it need to be responsible and considerate of others."

The singer/songwriter's first Top 10 hit was 2009's "Birthday Sex."

He's had more hits since and successful collaborations with other artists, including Ty Dolla Sign and YG.

Jeremih's family said in the statement that the virus has "viciously attacked his body" and added that they are "very grateful for everyone who is praying, and we ask for continued prayers."

"The family believes daily prayers to God. A great team of doctors and nurses is helping him pull through," they said. " He's not out of the woods yet, but progress is being made. The family and friends are praying that he starts breathing on his own soon, and makes a full recovery."