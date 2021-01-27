Advertisement
Singer Halsey is pregnant with 1st child
Published Wednesday, January 27, 2021 1:23PM EST
Halsey poses for photos with fans as she arrives on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio MMVAs in Toronto on Aug. 26, 2018. (Frank Gunn / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
NEW YORK -- Halsey has something new to sing about: motherhood.
The pop star announced on Instagram on Wednesday that she is expecting her first child. The 26-year-old posted photos of her baby bump with the caption: "surprise!"
A representative for the singer didn't immediately reply to an email seeking comment or additional information.
Halsey has released three platinum albums and is known for hits like "Without Me," "Bad at Love" and "Closer" with the Chainsmokers.