

The Associated Press





WASHINGTON - A singer and potential congressional candidate says she has filed a sexual assault complaint against U.S. President Donald Trump's former campaign manager for hitting her twice on her buttocks during a Washington gathering in November.

Joy Villa, a Trump backer who wore a "Make America Great Again" dress at the Grammys this year, says she will meet with detectives in Washington next week about the complaint against Corey Lewandowski. She tells The Associated Press that she was initially reluctant to come forward because she was fearful of any backlash.

She says Lewandowski struck her "extremely hard" even after she told him to stop.

Villa says she went to the police after a friend who witnessed the incident spoke about it publicly, and other friends urged her to come forward.