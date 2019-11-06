Singer Chris Brown holding high-end yard sale at his home
In this June 25, 2017, file photo, Chris Brown performs at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)
LOS ANGELES - Chris Brown says he's having a high-end yard sale at his Los Angeles home, and a crowd has been gathering for hours.
The singer posted a flyer on his Instagram and Twitter accounts that included his home address in the Tarzana neighbourhood and says the event started at 10 a.m. Wednesday and will go until 7 p.m.
The flyer says the sale will feature "significantly marked-down high-end designer items." He captioned the posts: "DA CRIB ... 2 day event."
People began gathering at the house Tuesday night, and a long line stretched down the sidewalk of the residential neighbourhood before the event Wednesday.
The house was the site of one of Brown's many run-ins with the law, a 2016 police standoff that ended with his arrest.