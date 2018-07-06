Singer Chris Brown arrested for felony battery in Florida
Singer Chris Brown is seen in this July 5, 2018 mugshot. (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, July 6, 2018 6:52AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 6, 2018 9:47AM EDT
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Singer Chris Brown walked off stage after his concert in Florida and into the hands of waiting sheriff's deputies, who arrested him on a felony battery charge and booked him into the Palm Beach County Jail.
A sheriff's spokeswoman said the entertainer was released after posting $2,000 bond on the battery charge issued by the Tampa Police Department. No details about the allegations in the arrest warrant were immediately available.
The 29-year-old entertainer's record of violence includes a guilty plea to felony assault for beating up his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 and a 2016 arrest on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.
He's currently in the middle of his Heartbreak On A Full Moon Tour.
------
The headline on this story has been corrected to say battery, not assault; the story has been corrected to reflect the warrant was from Tampa Police, not the Hillsborough Sheriff.