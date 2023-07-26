Sinead O'Connor, Irish singer behind 'Nothing Compares 2 U' and more, dead at 56

Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor, who became as well known for her music as her troubled life as, has died, according to RTE, Ireland’s public broadcaster. She was 56.

The news of her death was confirmed by RTE, who shared a family statement:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

No cause of death was immediately available. CNN has reached out to representatives and family members for O’Connor.

Her first album, “The Lion and the Cobra,” was released to critical acclaim in 1987, but it was O’Connor’s sophomore album, “I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got” which broke her through as a well-known artist.

Her rendition of the Prince song “Nothing Compares 2 U” shot to No. 1 in 1990, buoyed by the music video which featured O’Connor, with close-cropped hair and a dark turtleneck.

The song was nominated for multiple Grammys and scored O’Connor wins for both MTV video of the year and best video by a female artist.

In the years following, the singer-songwriter was embroiled in controversy, once ripping a photo of the pope on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ becoming a priest of a Catholic group and taking to social media to air personal problems and outbursts.

In recent years, O’Connor was open about her struggle with addiction and mental health, and detailed her experience in her 2021 memoir “Rememberings.”

The singer is survived by her three children. Her 17-year-old son Shane died in 2022.

This is a developing story and will be updated…