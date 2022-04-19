TORONTO -- Simple Plan is paying tribute to the people of Ukraine with a music video that will double as a fundraiser.

The Montreal pop-punk band says it will debut a clip today for their single "Wake Me Up (When This Nightmare's Over)" that was filmed in partnership with a Ukrainian crew and actors.

The music video centres on a Ukrainian family as they fight for survival in the war-torn region, which is being invaded by Russia.

Simple Plan's drummer Chuck Comeau tells The Canadian Press the idea came about in conversations with Ukrainian filmmaker Jensen Noen, who also worked on their recent videos for "The Antidote" and "Ruin My Life."

The L.A.-based director then consulted with a community of Ukrainian actors and crew in Los Angeles who helped the video come together in late March.

Simple Plan says all money generated by YouTube views for "Wake Me Up (When This Nightmare's Over)" will be donated to UNICEF, which is appealing for nearly US$949 million to support Ukranian children and their families.

The music video will debut today at noon ET.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2022.