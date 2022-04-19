Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Ukraine
Russia ratchets up battle for control of eastern Ukraine
Ukraine updates: Russia says West pushing Ukraine to fight on
Putin gives honorary title to Russian brigade accused of war crimes in Bucha
Why Ukrainians are waiting in line for hours to buy this stamp
Russian teacher rejected Kremlin propaganda, then paid the price
Zelenskyy says Ukraine won't give up territory in east to end war with Russia
'This land is in blood': A Ukraine village digs up the dead
Celebrity chef's Ukraine charity kitchen destroyed by Russian missile
Can the world's largest plane ever fly again?
More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region: police
'Strong argument' to be made what's happening in Ukraine is a genocide, says defence minister
Refugee family from Ukraine seeking to return to Canada faces immigration backlogs
'It completely destroyed this area': Pieces of downed Russian jet seen in Chernihiv