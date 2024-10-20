Entertainment

    • Simple Plan latest Canadian act to get documentary treatment at Prime Video

    The Canadian pop-punk band Simple Plan will be the subject of a forthcoming documentary on Prime Video, which is slated to debut sometime next year. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press) The Canadian pop-punk band Simple Plan will be the subject of a forthcoming documentary on Prime Video, which is slated to debut sometime next year. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Simple Plan is getting the documentary treatment.

    The Canadian pop-punk band will be the subject of a forthcoming documentary on Prime Video, which is slated to debut sometime next year.

    Lead singer Pierre Bouvier announced the partnership on stage at the When We Were Young music festival in Las Vegas on Saturday.

    The untitled film from director Didier Charette is currently in production with Sphere Media.

    The movie will follow Simple Plan's formation in Montreal in the late 1990s and the band's early success, featuring never-before-seen archival footage and fresh interviews with the musicians and their contemporaries. 

    Simple Plan is the latest in a series of Canadian musicians to be profiled on Prime Video, after "I Am: Celine Dion" in June and "The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal," which premièred at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2024

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News