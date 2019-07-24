

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff





Audiences have been flocking to cinemas to watch Mufasa, Simba and Scar again on-screen in Disney's new “The Lion King” remake -- which has led to the House of Mouse earning US$185 million in its opening weekend.

Like the original animation team who created the original 1994 version, Disney’s animators needed inspiration from real animals for the remake. And the Dallas Zoo say their lion cub could have been one of the real-life models.

In a Facebook post, the zoo in Texas says the movements and behaviours of their lion cub Bahati were captured on video and sent to the animation team as reference for the Simba character.

“The world's most famous lion cub may have gotten some of his moves from our very own Bahati,” the zoo’s post read. It was accompanied by video of the adorable cub mewing.

Years ahead of the film’s release this summer, the zoo says they sent footage of Bahiti when the cub was only a month old.

“From walking on wobbly new legs to licking milk droplets off of her face, we captured every moment, no matter how small,” the post continued, before encouraging people watching the new film to “let us know if you see any bit of baby Bahati in Simba.“

The animation studio which provided the visual effects was The Moving Picture Company, which had worked on Disney’s other computer-generated, live-action 2016 remake “The Jungle Book.”

According to the team’s website, animators used a combination of virtual reality/augmented reality technology and motion capture to get the movements of the animals just right.

During the original 1994 movie’s production, animators actually went to the Miami Zoo to study and see many of the animals used in their film. Some even travelled to Kenya to model the iconic Pride Lands seen in the movie.