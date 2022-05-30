Sidhu Moose Wala's death investigation: 'no culprit will be spared'

Monkeypox won't turn into pandemic, but many unknowns: WHO

The World Health Organization's top monkeypox expert said she doesn't expect the hundreds of cases reported to date to turn into another pandemic, but acknowledged there are still many unknowns about the disease, including how exactly it's spreading and whether the suspension of mass smallpox immunization decades ago may somehow be speeding its transmission.

Russian troops entering Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine

The Russian-battered eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk appeared to be on the brink of becoming another Mariupol on Monday as the mayor told The Associated Press that Russian troops have entered, power and communications have been cut and 'the city has been completely ruined.'

  • 'Died of a broken heart': Can it really happen?

    Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, more commonly known as 'broken heart syndrome' or stress-induced cardiomyopathy, is an actual medical condition triggered by severe emotional or physical stress and is different from a heart attack.

    Messages are written on a cross honoring Irma Garcia, a teacher who was killed in this week's elementary school shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

