

CTVNews.ca Staff





Disney’s gave the world its first look at the trailer for their upcoming remake of “The Lion King,” giving viewers a healthy hit of nostalgia

Director Jon Favreau, who also helmed the 2016 remake of “The Jungle Book”, and Disney seem to be sticking close to the source material – closely recreating the opening of the original movie with the first teaser trailer.

While not all shots are identical, the shots of the sun rising over the African savannah and the christening of Simba are sure to bring back fond memories for fans of the original.

But nostalgia isn’t the only thing being served up, as James Earl Jones is the only returning cast member, lending his instantly identifiable voice to Mufasa, Simba’s father and the king of the Pride Lands.

He’s joined by a new cast, including some big names like Donald Glover and Beyoncé. Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen round out the main cast as Timon and Pumba, while Chiwetel Ejiofor takes up the mantle of wicked uncle Scar.

The film is one of the latest “live-action” re-imaginings from Disney, joining “Dumbo,” “Aladdin,” and “Lady and the Tramp.”

The remakes are set to be released next year.