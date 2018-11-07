

Relaxnews





The "Minions" and "Despicable Me" franchise producer Chris Meledandri is to oversee reboots of "Shrek" and spin-off movie "Puss in Boots" for Universal Pictures.

Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Antonio Banderas could be getting back together for a new line of "Shrek" and "Puss in Boots" movies, according to Variety.

Chris Meledandri, whose new film "The Grinch" begins a staggered worldwide debut this week, told the outlet that he was in favor of retaining the "Shrek" franchise's original voice cast.

"When you look back on those vocal performances they're awesome," he said. "While you certainly could make a case for a complete reinvention, I find myself responding to my own nostalgic feelings of wanting to go back to those characterizations."

There's also a promise that Meledandri recognizes the vital spark in the first few "Shrek" films, one that was less apparent in subsequent follow-ups: "The challenge for us has been to find something that really does feel like it's not simply yet another film in a series of sequels."

Through his animation studio Illumination, Meledandri has "The Secret Life of Pets 2" set for 2019, "Minions 2" and "Sing 2" for 2020, and, in addition to new "Shrek" and "Puss in Boots" adventures, a "Flanimals" film and a "Super Mario Bros." adaptation among future projects.