

David Friend, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Alessia Cara has made a sudden return to social media saying she doesn't want nasty comments to sway her from interacting with fans.

The 22-year-old singer from Brampton, Ont., posted on her Twitter account late Wednesday, calling her brief exit from the platform the "shortest break ever."

Little more than a day earlier the Grammy-winning pop artist stepped away from both Twitter and Instagram saying she needed "some time away" from the sometimes vicious messages sent to her by strangers.

Her decision was accompanied by screen shots from her Twitter account that showed users criticizing her appearance and firing obscenities at her.

But Cara's exit was brief, which she acknowledged is partly because her new album "The Pains of Growing" is due for release on Friday.

Cara said she didn't want her album launch to be "tainted by my sensitivity toward hits to my ego" and that it wouldn't be fair to leave her fans hanging because they've "always showed up" for her.