

The Associated Press





Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda's "Shoplifters" is the winner of the Palme d'Or award at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film is a tender portrait of a poor, impoverished family.

The director accepted the award in Japanese and dedicated it to the whole production team involved in movie.

Nadine Labaki's "Capernaum" won the festival's Jury Prize. Spike Lee won the Grand Prize for his film "BlacKkKlansman."

"Cold War" won the best director award at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film is Polish director Pawel Pawlikowski's follow-up to his 2013 Oscar-winner "Ida."

It is set during the 1940s and 1950s of Poland's communist rule and tells the story about an ill-fated romance between Wiktor (Tomasz Kot), a composer and pianist, and Zula (Joanna Kulig), a singer. They meet at a newly formed academy dedicated to preserving Polish folk music traditions. They flee the country after nationalistic pressures descend on the school.

Two films have been awarded the best screenplay award at the Cannes Film Festival -- "Happy as Lazzaro" and "3 Faces."

Alice Rohrwacher won for "Happy as Lazzaro," her time-warped fable about a poor farm boy in rural Italy.

Nader Saeivar and Jafar Panahi won for "3 Faces." Panahi was unable to leave his native Iran despite pleas from many to allow him to attend Cannes. Among Panahi's vocal supporters is countryman Asghar Farhadi.