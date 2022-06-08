'She's going to be a household name:' Meet the new Ms. Marvel, from Markham, Ont.

This image released by Disney+ shows Iman Vellani in a scene from the series "Ms Marvel." (Disney+ via AP) This image released by Disney+ shows Iman Vellani in a scene from the series "Ms Marvel." (Disney+ via AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social