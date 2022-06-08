'She's going to be a household name:' Meet the new Ms. Marvel, from Markham, Ont.
While fans of Ms. Marvel have been buzzing about the new series on Disney+, at Unionville High School in Markham, Ontario, students are particularly excited to see the show and its lead actor Iman Vellani.
“She was in our school, she’s one of us and a big star in Marvel. That’s very cool,” said Grade 9 student Jahnavi Macharla.
“She just really makes me proud.”
Vellani, who was born in Pakistan and moved to Canada with her parents when she was one, plays the title character, also known as Kamala Khan.
The show features Marvel’s first Muslim superhero and is based on the comic book series that was launched in 2014. It’s also Vellani’s first TV series, and she says she still can’t quite believe she got the part.
“It’s all so surreal ... it’s the only way to describe it,” she recently said in an interview with CTV’s Etalk.
At Vellani’s high school, current students of South Asian descent told CTV News it’s particularly meaningful to see themselves reflected in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
“Since I was growing up, I would always see non-South Asian characters and never see someone I could relate to or look up to,” said Grade 10 student Ishleen Thakur.
But Vellani’s casting, students said, makes them feel more represented on screen.
“It shows who we are and that we’re capable of being part of the Hollywood industry and to be able to do so much other things than people expected of us,” said Devanshi Seth, who is in Grade 9. “I’m really happy she’s representing our culture, who we are and the school.”
While in high school, Vellani used to haunt a comic book store across the street called Heroes World.
She said she was big fan of the ‘Iron Man’ series and one day came across Ms. Marvel. She was amazed there was a Pakistani Muslim character with a similar background to her own.
“I didn’t have many female superheroes that I looked up to, and the fact that this comic book was holding up a mirror in front of me was just absolutely nuts,” said Vellani. “She’s was Pakistani, she was Muslim and a superhero fanatic. I was a Pakistani Muslim superhero fanatic.”
Andre Greenidge, who runs Heroes World, says with pride that he sold Vellani her first Ms. Marvel comic book.
“It feels like I’m on this rollercoaster ride with her, because I’m so happy for her. She totally deserves it,” Greenidge told CTV News.
“I never met anyone who so totally embodies the character that they’re portraying, so it’s really fantastic.”
Greenidge has a large collection of Ms. Marvel comics on display at the store and watched the first episode in the new series hours after it was released. He said he thinks the show is really well done.
“All of a sudden, people will know her. She’s going to be a household name – Ms. Marvel – just like people say Captain Marvel and Iron Man, they’re also going to mention Ms. Marvel,” he said. “That’s how good the character is, and that’s how good the show is.”
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Crisis situation': Travel industry calls for eased COVID travel restrictions amid Pearson delays
As delays and long lines continue to frustrate air travellers flying through Canada's busiest airport, the travel and tourism industry has been calling on the federal government to ease the remaining COVID-19 travel measures as a way to speed up service and address the staffing shortages.
More Ontario mask requirements to lift on June 11
Ontario’s top doctor has announced that most remaining COVID-19 mask mandates in the province will lift this weekend.
Marco Mendicino tries to clarify whether police asked for Emergencies Act
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is trying to clarify whether anyone outright asked the government to invoke the Emergencies Act in February, after his deputy minister told a committee the minister had been 'misunderstood' when he seemed to say police asked for the act to be used.
Conservatives say leadership vote won't be delayed after 'many new members' signed up
Conservative leadership chair Ian Brodie says he doesn't see any scenario in which the race could be delayed, even as party faithful fret over the long wait to certify memberships.
Man facing terrorism charges in Mississauga, Ont., mosque attack: police
A man who allegedly attacked worshippers at a Mississauga, Ont., mosque earlier this year is now facing terrorism charges, Peel Region police said on Wednesday.
'This is the worst': Body of newborn girl found in Winnipeg woman’s garbage bin
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details. People living in a North End neighbourhood are in shock after Winnipeg police revealed Wednesday they found the body of a newborn girl early last month in a back lane garbage bin.
Two Ontario teens face combined 100 charges following alleged gunpoint carjackings
A 19-year-old Toronto man and his alleged teenage accomplice who tried to steal a dozen cars at gunpoint in an 11-day stretch last month are now in custody, police say.
Arizona executes inmate for 1984 killing of 8-year-old girl
An Arizona man convicted of murder in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl was put to death Wednesday in the state's second execution since officials resumed carrying out the death penalty in May following a nearly eight-year hiatus.
Uvalde student who survived mass shooting by playing dead speaks to U.S. Congress
An 11-year-old girl who survived the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, recounted in video testimony to U.S. Congress on Wednesday how she covered herself with a dead classmate's blood to avoid being shot and 'just stayed quiet.'
Canada
-
Man facing terrorism charges in Mississauga, Ont., mosque attack: police
A man who allegedly attacked worshippers at a Mississauga, Ont., mosque earlier this year is now facing terrorism charges, Peel Region police said on Wednesday.
-
Ottawa names special interlocutor on unmarked graves at former residential schools
The federal government has named Kimberly Murray, the former executive director of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada, as special interlocutor on unmarked graves at former residential schools.
-
'Crisis situation': Travel industry calls for eased COVID travel restrictions amid Pearson delays
As delays and long lines continue to frustrate air travellers flying through Canada's busiest airport, the travel and tourism industry has been calling on the federal government to ease the remaining COVID-19 travel measures as a way to speed up service and address the staffing shortages.
-
More Ontario mask requirements to lift on June 11
Ontario’s top doctor has announced that most remaining COVID-19 mask mandates in the province will lift this weekend.
-
'This is the worst': Body of newborn girl found in Winnipeg woman’s garbage bin
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details. People living in a North End neighbourhood are in shock after Winnipeg police revealed Wednesday they found the body of a newborn girl early last month in a back lane garbage bin.
-
Two Ontario teens face combined 100 charges following alleged gunpoint carjackings
A 19-year-old Toronto man and his alleged teenage accomplice who tried to steal a dozen cars at gunpoint in an 11-day stretch last month are now in custody, police say.
World
-
More bodies found in Mariupol, Ukraine as global food crisis looms
Ukrainian and Russian forces battled fiercely for control of a key eastern city Wednesday, while fears of a global food crisis escalated as millions of tons of grain pile up inside the besieged country, unable to be exported by sea because of the war.
-
North Korea opens major party meeting amid nuke test signs
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has convened a key political conference where he's expected to review major state affairs, including a fight against COVID-19, and possibly address external relations with Washington and Seoul amid revived nuclear brinkmanship.
-
Taiwanese F-16 fighter makes emergency landing in Hawaii
A Taiwanese F-16 fighter jet made an emergency landing at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Hawaii on Monday afternoon, and the U.S. Air Force pilot who was flying the aircraft was taken to the hospital for treatment, U.S. officials said Tuesday.
-
Arizona executes inmate for 1984 killing of 8-year-old girl
An Arizona man convicted of murder in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl was put to death Wednesday in the state's second execution since officials resumed carrying out the death penalty in May following a nearly eight-year hiatus.
-
U.S. House passes gun control bill after Buffalo, Uvalde attacks
The U.S. House passed a wide-ranging gun control bill Wednesday in response to recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, that would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle and prohibit the sale of ammunition magazines with a capacity of more than 15 rounds.
-
Activists try giant screen to clean up Guatemalan river
The non-profit group The Ocean Cleanup has installed a huge, steel-mesh screen on a heavily polluted river outside Guatemala City, in a bid to stop plastics and other debris before they reach the ocean.
Politics
-
Trudeau nominates chief legal officer at House of Commons to be next privacy commissioner
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has nominated accomplished lawyer Philippe Dufresne to be the next federal privacy commissioner.
-
Federal ministers say they're working on measures to end delays at airports
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says the federal government is working on new measures to help ease delays at major airports, adding that a "similar phenomenon" is happening worldwide.
-
Ottawa names special interlocutor on unmarked graves at former residential schools
The federal government has named Kimberly Murray, the former executive director of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada, as special interlocutor on unmarked graves at former residential schools.
Health
-
Listeria outbreak at Ottawa retirement home leads to two deaths
Two residents at a west Ottawa retirement home are dead due to a Listeria outbreak.
-
Canadian travellers urged to take precautions against monkeypox abroad
The Public Health Agency of Canada is warning travellers to be extra careful abroad because of the potential threat of catching monkeypox.
-
What the first Canada-wide study of early childhood anxiety tells us about kindergartners
Researchers at McMaster University have conducted the first Canada-wide study of early childhood anxiety, finding that nearly three per cent of kindergarten-age kids had behaviours associated with anxiety.
Sci-Tech
-
Twitter to provide Musk with raw daily tweet data: reports
Twitter plans to offer Elon Musk access to its 'firehose' of raw data on hundreds of millions of daily tweets in an effort to push forward the Tesla billionaire's agreed-to US$44 billion acquisition of the social media platform, according to multiple news reports.
-
Canada is target of Russian disinformation, with millions of tweets linked to Kremlin
A University of Calgary analysis of over 6 million tweets and retweets -- and where they originate from -- has found that Canada is being targeted by foreign powers trying to influence public opinion here.
-
4,500-year-old plant found off Australian coast is world's largest: study
Australian scientists have discovered what they say is the largest living plant on Earth: ancient seagrass dating back thousands of years off the country's west coast.
Entertainment
-
'She's going to be a household name:' Meet the new Ms. Marvel, from Markham, Ont.
Canadian actress Iman Vellani stars as Ms. Marvel in Disney's new, history-making television series of the same name.
-
Johnny Depp thanks his 'loyal and unwavering supporters' on new TikTok account
Johnny Depp is thanking his fans for sticking by his side during the recent defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard.
-
Harvey Weinstein to be charged in U.K. over assault claims
British prosecutors said Wednesday they have authorized police to charge ex-film producer Harvey Weinstein with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in London in 1996.
Business
-
Shrinkflation: Package sizes shrinking amid high inflation
From toilet paper to yogurt and coffee to corn chips, manufacturers are quietly shrinking package sizes without lowering prices. It's dubbed 'shrinkflation,' and it's accelerating worldwide.
-
Dollarama adjusts product lines as stores set to introduce $5 maximum price
Discount retailer Dollarama Inc. has started rolling out new price pointsup to $5 as it adds new products and restocks others amid a shift in consumer spending patterns.
-
How being infected with COVID-19 may impact your performance at work
A small Canadian study suggests that individuals who contact COVID-19 may experience cognitive failures that impact their performance at work, even after recovering from the initial illness.
Lifestyle
-
$70 million Lotto Max jackpot won in Quebec
A Lotto Max ticket holder in Quebec is waking up $70 million richer.
-
Posting photos of your children on social media? Experts warn there may be consequences
When sharing photos and videos of children on social media, experts say it is important for parents to keep the best interests of their kids in mind so as not to overshare and protect their right to privacy.
-
Ontario man wins Buffalo Marathon pushing sleeping two-year-old son in stroller
An Ontario man crossed the finish line of the Buffalo Marathon in first place last weekend while pushing his sleeping two-year-old son in a stroller.
Sports
-
Next Canadian soccer game to go ahead, but talks continue on new deal
Canada's men's soccer team will play on Thursday, but the players say there's still work to be done on reaching a new deal with the sport's national governing body.
-
Sepp Blatter avoids testifying at start of FIFA fraud trial
Full of smiles and confidence before entering the courtroom, former FIFA president Sepp Blatter claimed later Wednesday he was bothered by chest pains and unable to testify on the opening day of his criminal trial.
-
Simone Biles, other women seek US$1B-plus from FBI over Larry Nassar
Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and dozens of other women who say they were sexually assaulted by Larry Nassar are seeking more than US$1 billion from the FBI for failing to stop the sports doctor when the agency first received allegations against him, lawyers said Wednesday.
Autos
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS | Apple's latest frontier is to power the dashboard of your next car
Apple Inc wants to power the dashboard of your next car, but first it must convince automakers they will not end up surrendering future profits to the iPhone company like the makers of flip-phone handsets.
-
U.S. officials: Goodyear knew of defective RV tires as early as 2002
Federal investigators say Goodyear knew that some of its recreational vehicle tires could fail and cause severe crashes, yet it didn't recall them for as many as 20 years.
-
These 10 gas-saving tips actually work and will save you money
Gas prices have smashed records in recent weeks as the world grapples with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand has soared as the economy reopens.