

Relaxnews





Canadian pop singer Shawn Mendes has revealed the artwork, track listing and release date for his third studio album, titled "Shawn Mendes: The Album."

Just days before the album reveal, Mendes shared a video for his single "In My Blood," which is the first of the 14 tracks to appear on the upcoming LP along with previously released song "Lost in Japan."

Among other tracks revealed in the newly unveiled listing are the Khalid-assisted "Youth" and "Like to Be You," which features Julia Michaels.

"Shawn Mendes: The Album" is set for release on May 25 and is up for pre-order now. It follows on the 19-year-old singer's 2016 album "Illuminate," which debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, as did his 2015 debut "Handwritten."

Earlier this year, Mendes, who rose to fame after uploading a series of six-second video clips to Vine, was named among Time's 100 most influential people for 2018.

Shawn Mendes tweeted the album release date: