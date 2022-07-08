Shawn Mendes postpones world tour for three weeks to focus on his mental health

TORONTO -

Shawn Mendes says he's pausing his world tour for three weeks to focus on his mental health.

The Pickering, Ont.-raised musician posted a statement on his Instagram account Friday night saying that a string of U.S. dates would be postponed so he can "heal and take care" of himself.

Mendes wrote that he's always found it difficult to be away from friends and family and that after a few years off the road, he thought he was ready to "dive back in."

But he says that decision was "premature" and that he has "hit a breaking point," so after consulting his team and health professionals, he has decided to take a break.

The pop singer began his Wonder world tour on June 27 in Portland, Ore., the first of more than 80 scheduled tour dates that wind through North America into the fall before heading to Europe in 2023.

Mendes is next scheduled to perform in his Toronto hometown on July 31.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2022.